Middle Eastern football associations are calling for an Israeli ban on the war in Gaza

Twelve Middle Eastern football associations have called for a ban on the Israeli national team over the war against Hamas in Gaza in a letter seen by CNN.

The letter was sent on January 31 to FIFA, all 211 national member associations and the six regional confederations, including European governing body UEFA.

We, the West Asian Football Federations, including all its members, call on FIFA, the football confederations and the member associations to join us in taking a decisive stand against the atrocities committed in Palestine and the war crimes in Gaza, the letter reads of condemning the murder of innocent civilians, including players, coaches, referees and officials, the destruction of football infrastructure, and forming a united front to isolate the Israel Football Association from all football-related activities until these acts of aggression cease.

The 12-member West Asian Football Federations (WAFF), which includes Jordan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are led by Jordanian FA president Prince Ali bin Al Hussein.

Prince Ali is the half-brother of Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Qatar has played a leading role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas in negotiating the release of hostages and working toward a possible ceasefire; it remains to be seen whether his participation here will have any impact on the current peace talks.

Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 left about 1,200 dead and more than 100 people taken hostage, resulting in an Israeli offensive in Gaza.

The death toll in Gaza is approaching 28,000, the Ministry of Health in Hamas-controlled Gaza said on Thursday.

Citing the recent rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, WAFF said: The ICJ's recognition of the right of Palestinians to be protected from acts of genocide underlines the gravity of the situation and the need for swift and decisive action from the global football community.

Israel insists it is not targeting civilians and that Hamas is hiding among the civilian population in a tunnel structure in Gaza.

In response to the ruling of the International Court of Justice, Israeli President Isaac Herzog states that Israel is acting within international law.

We are running an exceptionally fair campaign. A campaign for the return of the hostages, those held and tortured by Hamas assassins in an unprecedented crime against humanity, Herzog said.

CNN has contacted the Israel Football Association, FIFA and UEFA for comment.

The Israeli Football Association told Sky News that it focuses only on football matters.

I trust FIFA will not involve politics in football, Israeli FA CEO Niv Goldstein told Sky News.

We are against the involvement of politicians in football and against involvement in political matters in sport in general.

It takes precedence that national federations are banned due to aggression by a country, such as both FIFA and UEFAsuspendedthe Russian Football Federation for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That ban has been partially lifted.

Sky Newsreported that when UEFA Secretary General Theodore Theodoridis was asked about the calls to ban Israel after the UEFA Congress in Paris on Thursday, he said there was no such discussion or intention by the UEFA administration.

These are two completely different situations between the two countries. Don't forget the beginning of the war, you mentioned Ukraine, and the beginning of what is happening now, which is now deplorable, in the Middle East, he reportedly added.