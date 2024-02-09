Indian rower Sreeja Akula achieves career-best world ranking and enters top 50





Indian table tennis champion Sreeja Akula has risen to the top 50 in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) women's singles rankings. She has achieved her career-best world ranking of 50, thanks to her remarkable performances in her previous two tournaments. In the last week of January 2024, Sreeja achieved her previous career best ranking of 51. And now she has reached the top 50 for the first time in her career. Earlier in January, the rower claimed her first international title at WTT Feeder Corpus Christi after beating American Lily Zhang, a three-time Olympian, 3-0 (11-6, 18-17, 11-5) in the final. The WTT Feeder Series functions as a lower-level table tennis tournament, providing a platform for lower-tier and grassroots players to compete regularly on the international stage. Later in January, she continued her winning streak and reached the quarterfinals at WTT Star Contender Goa. Her campaign ended against China's Cheng I-Ching, who defeated her 3-1 (5-11, 11-7, 6-11, 4-11). Cheng eventually won the match. Sreeja is aiming for team quota at the 2024 Paris Olympics The above two performances ensured that the top sailor rose from 94th place to 50th place. Notably, Sreeja is the second Indian rower to enter the top 50 of the rankings after Manika Batra, who is currently ranked 37th. With the ITTF World Team Championships starting next week, Sreeja would be aiming to make it big and stay in hot form ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Good performances at the upcoming championships next week will provide a team quota for the Paris Olympics. Born in Hyderabad, Telangana, in 1998, Sreeja has earned many accolades in her career so far. She was the gold medalist in women's doubles and team events at the 2019 South Asian Games. Moreover, she won a gold medal in mixed doubles with Sharath Kamal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Sreeja Akula's meteoric rise in the world rankings further enhances India's growing prominence in international table tennis. Furthermore, her performances are poised to inspire aspiring players across the country.



