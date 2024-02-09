Sports
How My View of College Tennis Has Changed – The Oberlin Review
For many high school athletes, earning a spot on a college team is the most important goal of their entire career. Collegiate athletics is often seen as the pinnacle of success for serious young athletes and can be a central point in their self-motivation. However, for some athletes like me, the reality of collegiate athletics can be very different from the dream.
When I went to college, I was so excited to finally be part of a team. During my junior tennis career, it was normal, expected and quite frankly necessary to be focused and only care about yourself during matches. It was routinely taught that losing focus even slightly was a sign of weakness, and that it would be more challenging to give it your all when playing against a friend, rather than a stranger. This mentality is all too common among tennis players entering college and possibly competing as part of a team for the first time.
As an incoming freshman, I expected to be part of a close-knit team with teammates with whom I would quickly become very good friends. It was a bit surprising to learn the reality that there will always be people with whom you are close and others with whom you will simply be friendly acquaintances, even as you strive for a goal of shared success.
I also expected tennis to be just another part of my life at Oberlin since I would be playing Division III tennis. However, I learned early on that tennis, like my lessons, would become something my entire world revolved around. That realization was difficult to handle at first, but I've come to appreciate it. Without tennis, I wouldn't have had many of the other opportunities I had at Oberlin. I also couldn't say that I am part of a team that has grown much closer over the past year, despite half of our team being freshmen.
Last week, as the team headed to the Cleveland Open, an ATP Challenger tour event, I had the opportunity to interview Joshua Sheehy, a former collegiate and now professional doubles player. Sheehy attended Abilene Christian University and graduated with a degree in accounting and finance.
I asked Sheehy what he valued most about his time as a college tennis player and the lessons he learned from the experience.
I loved studying because it gave me a good sense of time management and forced me to really think about what I was doing in every moment of my time, Sheehy said. It was fun to be part of a team. I know that that is no longer applicable as a professional, but it is still nice to have that atmosphere that is also a bit different, from a tennis feeling, just being able to play so much tennis and always have a coach there and have all the resources available. the college had.
Being able to get high-quality coaching every day is a blessing that I had grown accustomed to and made me forget how difficult it is to find good coaching outside of college. When I went home for the winter term, I was only able to train with my coach twice a week due to our conflicting schedules. At Oberlin I can benefit from coaching 45 days a week, but also during my competitions. The team will also be working with a personal trainer who has undoubtedly helped me enormously in recent months to become faster and stronger.
College athletes can make the most of resources that are not available to so many other athletes, including some professionals.
“I would just say college tennis is a great way,” Sheehy said. You're going to play a lot of matches, you have guys who lure you to training every day. If you simply have all the resources at hand, finding them from the professionals is more difficult than you think. It's a little lonely out there on the pro tour because you have to do it alone.
My perspective on college tennis has certainly changed during my time at Oberlin, but I have come to realize how special this opportunity is. Without tennis I have no idea what kind of person I would be today, and it is all because of the structure and support of college tennis that I am able to continue playing the sport that has been a part of my life for the past 15 years.
