With postseason hopes in jeopardy, ASU hockey looks for crucial wins over Alaska Fairbanks

ASU hockey has hit some rough patches this past year as an independent team, but the next four games against the Alaska Fairbanks could decide whether the Sun Devils advance to the postseason.

No. 18 ASU has a record of 18-6-6 with just eight games remaining, but week after week their NCAA tournament hopes are slipping away.

A sweep by Cornell, a split with Augustana and a draw against a weak Lindenwood team have left ASU tied for 17th in the league. PairWise Rankingswho decides who makes it to the tournament.

The Sun Devils face Alaska Fairbanks at home this weekend for a two-game series, and with Fairbanks just eight spots behind them in the PairWise with a respectable record of 12-10-2, it could be a huge opportunity for ASU to be proven right and climb back up in the polls.

“You wake up every morning and look at (the PairWise ranks); you live and breathe by it,” freshman Kyle Smolen said. “You watch every game. We watch those rankings every day, and it's hard not to do that when you're a competitive group like these guys. If we compete, we're going to make noise.”

There's plenty ASU will have to do to close the Nanooks in Tempe. For the Sun Devils, the exceptional play of seniors continued Matthew Kopperud will be a must. In Friday's match against Lindenwood, Kopperud scored his 100th career point in the 4-4 draw.

“I think I'm starting to find my game a little bit,” Kopperud said. “I was doing fine before Christmas, but now that my body is completely healthy, everything feels completely normal. I felt comfortable with my linemates, so five-on-five clicks a lot more, which makes it much easier.”

Kopperud was elite on the power play all season, but struggled to find production in the five-on-five. In the last five games, Kopperud has scored seven points with five goals. ASU will need that production to continue against Alaska Fairbanks and beyond if they want to have a chance in these final games.

Smolen also made a key contribution on the defensive side in the weekend series against Lindenwood. Smolen threw his body in front of the pucks multiple times, recording one block on Friday and two on Saturday.

“One thing I've learned in this sport, and it's a great sport, is that there's always something bigger than you,” Smolen said. “If you want to be a successful player and a successful person in life, you have to sacrifice things that you may not always want to do, and blocking shots on the penalty kick, that's not something you want to do; it's something that you need to do.”

For the Nanooks, junior Brady risk is the leading points getter with 29, accompanied by 11 goals. However, the leading scorer for Alaska Fairbanks is a junior Harrison Israels with 16 goals. Although Israels did not score a goal in their most recent match against Anchorage, he found the back of the net four times in their previous series against Long Island.

Containing the dynamic pair of upperclassmen will be a big key to the Sun Devils' success, although ASU typically prefers to focus on their own game plan and not worry about who is on the other side off the ice.

“We really respect how hard (Alaska Fairbanks) works,” assistant coach said Dana Borges said. “We need to make sure we have intensity all week, so that's a key theme for us. Because we're ready to compete and keep our intensity high, we want to peak on Friday.”

Despite the immense pressure the PairWise rankings have put on ASU, the team is ready to take on the challenge and isn't ready for the end of the season just yet.

“We still have eight games to go, or we have more than eight games to go,” Kopperud said. “If we can play these games the right way, I think we'll do just fine and play more after that.”

Puck drop is Friday at 7:00 PM and Saturday at 5:00 PM at Mullett Arena.

