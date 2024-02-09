7 family-friendly beach resorts you can still book with points for spring break

If you've been waiting a long time to book a vacation for the upcoming spring break, know that you're not too late. While you may need to be a little more flexible with your dates and destination, there's still time to plan that amazing spring break vacation from scratch.

So instead of staying stuck at home, here are some family-friendly warm-weather destinations to consider for your upcoming spring break.

Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana

Junior Suite with tropical view, king size bed. HYATT.

Located on the beautiful stretch of Macao Beach Punta Cana, this all-inclusive property is a good use of points. Without having to break the bank during your entire stay, you can enjoy unlimited food and drinks, daily activities, evening entertainment, multiple pools, non-motorized water sports and even a water park.

Rooms cost 29,000 points per night for two guests during spring break. Additional guests require 14,500 points per guest per night (during peak hours), otherwise you may want to book two rooms. You may also be able to save your points and pay a cash fee for additional guests instead (you must contact the hotel directly).

HYATT

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Bahamas

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Located on a picturesque stretch of beach in the Bahamas Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. This resort has a lot to offer: six pools, the largest casino in the Bahamas, access to the new Baha Bay water park and more.

With 29,000 points per night during the month of March, there is plenty of availability for a points reservation, but only king rooms are shown. While a family may have to splurge and book two king rooms, the extra space thanks to your points might not be the worst thing ever, especially if the rooms cost more than $1,000 per night.

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, Florida

Fort Lauderdale Beach. ART WEDDING/GETTY IMAGES

When you walk out of the hotel you are directly on the beach of Fort Lauderdale. You don't have to cross the A1A highway, as with some other hotels along the beach, and you have all amenities within easy reach. From a lagoon-style pool to on-site tennis courts, your family can relax and enjoy the surroundings.

The property is also incredibly close to many restaurants and Las Olas Boulevard, so you really don't need to worry about a car rental for this destination. The hotel is just a 10-minute taxi ride from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), and its location on the Intracoastal Waterway means there are many water shuttles available to take you to various destinations.

Being a Marriott property, this is the perfect opportunity to use your Marriott Bonvoy points. Starting at just 51,000 points per night for a standard room, this is a big savings compared to otherwise $450 and up during this popular period. And if you stay five nights on points, your fifth night is free as a benefit of using your points at all Marriott hotels.

With current availability, you can wake up every morning of spring break in this fantastic resort.

MARRIOTT

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa, Bonita Springs, Florida

SHELBY SOBLICK

The Hyatt Regency Coconut Point is a family favorite. Located on the west coast of Florida in Bonita Springs, this resort offers lots of fun for your kids, including a water park with five slides, four refreshing pools and a lazy river. Although the property is not directly on the beach, there is a ferry connection to a remote private island (although service is currently limited from Thursday to Sunday).

Throughout the property you will find child-friendly amenities such as a climbing wall, putting green, life-size games and a fire pit for roasting marshmallows in the evenings.

And if you happen to have World of Hyatt Globalist status, the property gives very good room upgrades. During our last stay we were upgraded to a 1,400 square foot suite.

If you want to be away during spring break, this property is still available. You'll need 23,000 World of Hyatt points per night, which is a great way to use your points compared to the nightly rate of over $550. And if you use your points, you won't be charged a resort fee.

HYATT

Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, California

HYATT

Although temperatures can be questionable this time of year, a trip to Newport Beach can almost guarantee that the sun will shine. Southern California offers so much to do that the warm weather alone without rain and snow offers many fun vacation opportunities.

Even though the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach only costs 12,000 to 18,000 points per night, you get the resort feel right on the beach. Amid the property's 26 acres you'll find three swimming pools, a golf course, a ping pong table, a shuffleboard court, a volleyball court and fire pits. You can also reserve the hotel's beach cruisers for a tour of the beach or a visit to nearby Balboa Island. Outside the back of the hotel is a 11 mile hiking trail for those seeking adventure.

And if you want to spend a day exploring a theme park, you're just 20 minutes from Disneyland Resort and Knott's Berry Farm.

And if you have Category 1-4 Free Night Certificates in your account, this is the perfect opportunity to redeem them for a truly free holiday. Please note: If you book a multi-night stay, you may need to call Hyatt directly to book the reservation, which includes a free night certificate.

HYATT

Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Hilton Aruba. HILTON

Aiming for a destination with virtually guaranteed weather? Then the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino still has sufficient availability during most of the spring break. At 80,000 points per night, this is a good use of your Hilton Honors points. Plus, if you have Hilton Honors elite status, you can get it simply by having it any Hilton credit card, When you redeem points you will receive your fifth night free.

HILTON

This property is located right on the white sandy beach with two separate zero entry pools and a pool bar. Beach palapas (sun huts) can be booked in advance for a fee or extended as a complimentary service for same-day reservations, where available. The beach is very walkable, even with strollers, and there are many restaurants right across the street. This is a holiday where you really never have to get in the car and instead enjoy the sun all day long.

And if you can't find availability at this property but want to redeem your Hilton points, check out the new Embassy Suites Aruba Resort, located between Palm Beach and Eagle Beach.

Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay All Inclusive

Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay. HOLIDAY INKS HOTELS

All-inclusive resorts are ideal for families. Pay one price and don't worry about constantly removing your wallet during your vacation. That's why the Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay is a great option for your upcoming spring break, especially because you can redeem your IHG points.

Located just 10 minutes from Sangster International Airport (MBJ), this beachfront property offers outdoor pools, water sports, a children's activity center, spa treatments, a casino, volleyball courts and five on-site restaurants. You'll also be close to nearby attractions such as the Martha Brae River and Dunn's River Falls.

For a family of up to two adults and two children (under 12 years old), you can book a room for just 50,000 IHG ​​points per night without having to pay an additional fee per guest. Or, if you're low on points, you can use a combination of points and cash to pay for your stay. If you have the IHG One Rewards Premier credit card, you will not be charged additional points for the fourth night when redeeming points. This is one of the many benefits of having this card in your wallet.

IHG

In short

If you feel like you're too late in planning spring break, don't worry, there's still time. But you want to start planning quickly.

As long as you're flexible with your dates and exact destination, there are still plenty of beach-friendly hotels available to book with your hard-earned hotel points. Of course, you have to worry about flights, but you might be surprised to learn that the prices aren't as outrageous as you might have thought. And that is of course true airline miles are useful.

