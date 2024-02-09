Women's Fencing Set for the 2024 Ivy League Fencing Championships





PROVIDENCE, RI The Brown women's fencing team will compete in the 2024 Ivy League Fencing Championships on Saturday and Sunday in New York City. Columbia will host the conference championships this year. The Brown women's fencing team will compete in the 2024 Ivy League Fencing Championships on Saturday and Sunday in New York City. Columbia will host the conference championships this year. EXPLORING THE BEARS The 2024 Bruno squad has compiled a 17-4 overall record this weekend. Brown posted a 7-1 mark at NFC #1 to open the season before finishing 6-1 at the Brandeis Invitational and a 4-2 mark at the Eric Sollee Invitational.

In the foil, Anika Breker posted an individual record of 25-11 in the three tournaments with Samantha Chon and Apoorva Talwalker both compiled 27-3 records. Grace Li enters the weekend with an overall rating of 20-9 and Feyza Achilova is 19-2.

Sofia Yee-Wadsworth an NCAA qualifier a season ago, has a 27-9 record in epee thus far. Amy Mao posted a 35-17 record this season Dasha Beautiful goes from 29-25.

In the sabre, Alexandra Tzou posted an impressive record of 52-8 and was followed by Soph Bililies (40-15), Alyssa Zon (39-17), and Rebecca Wang (13-5). BROWN IN THE USFCA RANKINGS Brown enters the weekend with the second-ranked fight win percentage in the country at 71.3%. The Bears trail only Columbia (71.6%) and are ahead of third-place Cornell (69.7%) and sixth-place Yale (65.2%).

Brown also has the sixth-best match winning percentage at 80.95%. That figure ranks fourth in the Ivy League, behind Cornell (90.63%), Columbia (90.32%) and Harvard (82.35%). THE 2024 CHAMPIONSHIP Brown is the seventh seed in the 2024 championship and will compete in matches against the six other Ivy League programs.

On Saturday, Brown will face Columbia (11 a.m.), Yale (12:15 p.m.), Harvard (2 p.m.) and Penn (3:15 p.m.).

On Sunday, Brown concludes the championship against Princeton (10 a.m.) and Cornell (11:15 a.m.). 2023 CHAMPIONSHIP SUMMARY Brown earned wins against Yale and Cornell a season ago and finished fifth at the Ivy League Championships, the program's best finish since fourth in 2013.

Casey Chan posted a 9-9 mark to lead the Bears last year Alexandra Tzou And Rebecca Wang both finished 7-10.

Anika Breker posted a score of 10-8 and finished ninth among all foil competitors. Sofia Yee-Wadsworth also finished ninth in the epee. Following this weekend's Ivy Championships, Brown will compete in the NEIFC tournament at MIT on Saturday, February 24.

