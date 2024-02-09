India vs Australia, U19 Cricket World Cup Final: Everything You Need to Know | Cricket





India will take on Australia in the U19 Cricket World Cup final at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni on Sunday. India will also be looking to win back-to-back titles and are the most successful team in this tournament with five trophies. India will take on Australia in the U19 World Cup final. Australia qualified for the final after a thrilling semi-final win against Pakistan, winning by one wicket. Lower order batsman Oliver Peake hit a match-winning 49 to help his side secure a place in the final. Meanwhile, India got past South Africa in their semi-final, winning by two wickets. Experience Delhi's rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Join now Road to final – India India started their campaign with an easy 84-run win against arch-rivals Bangladesh, followed by a huge 201-run win against Ireland. In their final group stage match, India defeated hosts USA by 201 runs. In the Super Six stage, India cruised past New Zealand (by 214 runs) and Nepal (by 132 runs), to set up a semi-final against South Africa, which they won by two wickets. India were the strongest side in this tournament, with three batters among the top five run-scorers. Captain Uday Saharan is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 389 runs in six matches, followed by Musheer Khan at third place with 338 in six matches. Meanwhile, Sachin Dhas is third with 294 runs in six matches. On the other hand, Saumy Pandey is the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets in six matches, including a four-fer. Road to final – Australia The Aussies started with a four-wicket win against Namibia and then defeated Zimbabwe by 225 runs, followed by a six-wicket win against Sri Lanka. Subsequently, in the Super Six stage, Australia defeated England by 110 runs (via the DLS method) after which their match against the West Indies was postponed due to rain. In the semi-finals, a narrow one-wicket win against Pakistan saw them reach the final. Squads India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh ​​Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (captain), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.. Australia: Hugh Weibgen (captain), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Ollie Peake. Livestreaming and broadcasting The U19 World Cup final between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Indian television through the Star Sports network and will also be streamed live on Hotstar.

