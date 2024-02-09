UCLA football coach Chip Kelly is leaving and is expected to attend Ohio State





Chip Kelly will step down as head football coach at UCLA, the school announced Friday. Kelly was hired in 2018 after four seasons as an NFL head coach and ends his tenure with a 35-34 overall record and a 26-26 mark in Pac-12 play. Kelly is expected to become Ohio State's offensive coordinator The Los Angeles Times reports this Friday. He replaces Bill O'Brien, who becomes head coach of Boston College. “Earlier this morning, coach Chip Kelly informed me of his decision to leave UCLA,” athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “I would like to sincerely thank Chip for his service to UCLA football and our student-athletes during the past six seasons. “ The Bruins started slowly under Kelly, posting a combined record of 10-21 through his first three years before breaking through with eight wins and a bowl bid in 2021. The Bruins did not play in the Holiday Bowl that season against North Carolina State due to COVID-19 positives in the team. UCLA won nine games in 2022, including an appearance in the Sun Bowl, and finished No. 21 in the American LBM AFCA Coaches Survey. But even with the recent success, the program never reached or even approached the heights of Kelly's previous stint at Oregon and stumbled this season. The Bruins have had big offenses, which has negated the performance of a defense that is among the best in the Power Five and Bowl Subdivision. UCLA scored just seven points in a loss to Utah and scored a combined 17 points in losses to Arizona State and Arizona. They started three different quarterbacks due to injury and poor performance. Ethan Garbers led the team's Week 12 victory against rival USC. But Garbers was injured early in UCLA's disappointing regular-season finale against Cal and the team again managed just seven points to finish 7–5. The Bruins defeated Boise State in the LA Bowl in what turned out to be Kelly's last game. This lack of offensive punch contrasts with Kelly's unforgettable four-year run at Oregon, where he posted a 46-7 record, won three conference championships and played for the 2010 national championship, losing a close game to Auburn. During this time with the Ducks, Kelly revolutionized the way college teams approach offensive football, ushering in an era of spread concepts that have gripped the sport at all levels of competition. He also spent four seasons in the NFL, three with the Philadelphia Eagles and the last with the San Francisco 49ers. Kelly's teams with the Eagles won 10 games in each of his first two years, during which he made one playoff appearance, but were 6-9 when he was fired with one game remaining in the 2015 season. He was quickly hired by the 49ers and went 2-14 in his one year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/pac12/2024/02/09/chip-kelly-ucla-football-coach-record-bruins/71638394007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos