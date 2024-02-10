Women's tennis beats Wichita State with Snap Skid – British Athletics





LEXINGTON, Ky. Kentucky Womens Tennis (5-3, 0-0 SEC) played at home for the first time in nearly three weeks, ending its three-match losing streak with a 5-2 victory over Wichita State (3-3, 0-0 AAC ), made possible by victories on five of the six singles courts. With the win, the Wildcats remain undefeated in the friendly atmosphere of the Boone and now have a 4-0 record in home games. Kentucky opened the match trailing 1-0 as the Shockers would claim the opening point in doubles play. The new pair of Ellie Myers and Elizabeth Stevens would go 2-0 on the season, winning 6-4 on Court 3. However, Wichita State would pick up victories over the top two courts to gain the upper hand in the dual situation. Despite claiming the first sets on three courts each time, the Wildcats would convert all three of their early advantages and combine that with two come-from-back wins to fuel their furious comeback in singles. Stevens was the first Cat to cross the finish line and leveled the doubles with her first singles victory of the year, winning 6-1, 7-6 (3) on the top court. Zoe Hammond was next to reach the winners circle, claiming a come-from-behind victory on Court 4, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Her victory improved her team-best singles record to 6-1, while also claiming a 2-1 lead for Kentucky, a lead the home team would never relinquish. Ellie Eades posted Kentucky's third point of the day in her season debut at No. 3 singles. After claiming the final four games of the first set to take the opening frame, the junior from Floyds Knobs, Ind., recovered. recovered from defeat in the second set to win the match 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, scoring a four. -match losing streak in the process. The Shockers would pick up their only singles point of the day to stay alive in the match, as Wichita States Xin Tong Wang won a tightly contested No. 2 singles match against Lidia Gonzalez, 7-6 (6), 7-5. Now leading 3-2 and needing only one of the two courts in the final flight, freshman Julia Zhu again won the match for the Wildcats, claiming a convincing straight set victory with a score of 6-1, 6- 3. The native of Berlin, Germany, now has a team-high three wins despite Kentucky's first five wins of the season. The two teams opted to play out the match, allowing Myers to earn a comeback win at No. 6 singles. The Evansville, Ind. Native rallied from a set and a break down to claim the second set in a tiebreak. After facing a match point in the second set decider, the sophomore couldn't hold back in the third set super tiebreak and took victory 2-6, 7-6 (6), [10-5]. The victory marked her sixth victory of the season, tying for a team high, and also capped Kentucky's 5-2 win in the dual. The Wildcats conclude non-conference action next Sunday, Feb. 18, as they take on rival Eastern Kentucky in a 10 a.m. (ET) match at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. Admission is free to the public and fans who cannot attend can follow along via live statistics or livestream. RESULTS Kentucky vs. Wichita State Double Kurahashi/Wang (WSU) def. Eades/Gonzalez (UK) 6-2

Knuettel/Kudryavtseva (WSU) def. Hammond/Mills (UK) 6-2

Myers/Stevens (UK) def. Chantava/Roselli (WSU) 6-4 Singles Elizabeth Stevens (UK) def. Kurahashi (WSU) 6-1, 7-6(3)

Wang (WSU) def. Lidia González (UK) 7-6 (6), 7-5

Ellie Eades (UK) def. Kudryavtseva (WSU) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Zoë Hammond (UK) def. Knuettel (WSU) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

Julia Zhu (UK) def. Roselli (WSU) 6-1, 6-3

Ellie Myers (UK) def. Chantava 2-6, 7-6 (6), [10-5] Order of finishing:

Double 1, 3, 2*

Singles 1, 4, 3, 2, 5*, 6

