Man arrested over death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson rescued again during match | British news





A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the mid-match death of an ice hockey player has been released, police said. Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson passed away last October after being hit in the neck by an opponent's skate during a match at the Nutita Arena in Sheffield. The match was abandoned after the incident and the 8,000-strong crowd was asked to leave as 29-year-old Mr Johnson received medical attention. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. On November 14, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and subsequently released on bail by South Yorkshire Police. He was released again on Friday until April 25, 2024, a statement said. The force said its “thoughts remain with Adam's family at this time.” Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





2:25

The Nottingham Panthers have released a tribute video for Adam Johnson

Sheffield's senior coroner Tanyka Rawden last month suspended her investigation into Mr Johnson's death while the police investigation continued. The opening of the inquest proved short-lived, but it later emerged that Ms Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) regarding the use of neck protectors in the sport. More British news:

Flowers for Adam Johnson left outside the Panthers' arena after his death. Photo: PA



In the report, she said she was “sufficiently concerned that deaths could occur in the future if neck gaiters or protectors are not worn” and gave British ice hockey's governing bodies 56 days to indicate what action should or should not be taken has been undertaken. The EIHA has mentioned neck protectors will be mandatory in his matches from 2024, but the Elite League – which includes Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers – is not under their control. That's what the League said it will not make neck protectors mandatorybut “strongly encourages” players and officials to wear them.

