Wolverines begin the spring season in the Bahamas at Nexus Collegiate





ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan women's golf team opens the spring season with a trip to the Bahamas to play at Texas Tech's Nexus Collegiate Monday through Wednesday (Feb. 12-14). The three-day, 54-hole event will be played at the Albany Golf Club. Comments UM will travel with five starters and an individual to the opening spring event. Senior Monet Chun fifth-year senior Hailey Borja freshmen Sidney Jermish second year Lauren sung and graduate transfer Emilie Paltrinieri make up the Wolverine starters while they are sophomores Mara Janes will play as an invited individual. There will be 11 teams making up the field for the Nexus Collegiate, including No. 28 Mississippi State, No. 29 Houston, No. 35 Michigan, No. 37 Kentucky, No. 45 Tulsa, No. 46 North Texas, No. 52 Iowa State, No. 58 Texas Tech, No. 60 UTSA, No. 74 Illinois and No. 84 Boston College. Borja is scheduled to make her 44th career start in the Bahamas as she has not missed an event in her career. Borja is eighth all-time in career starts and could overtake UM's all-time leader Laura Olin (50; 2002-2005). Paltrinieri is scheduled to make her second consecutive start and third overall start for the Maize and Blue. During the fall, Michigan posted 19 rounds of par or better, including 13 sub-par counts and six sub-70s. UM had at least one Wolverine finish in the top 10 of all five fall events. Michigan continued to shine in the final round, with an average of 288.75. Both of the Wolverines' top team totals have come in the last 18: a 283 (-5) at the Glass City Invitational (Sept. 25-26) and a 284 (-4) at the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational (October). 9-10). UM is almost eight shots better in the final round than the first (296.75) and second (294.75) rounds. Overall, UM has a team average of 293.42. Chun finished the fall with a career-best scoring average of 72.44. She posted four under-par marks, including a UM fall-best 67 (-5), twice – at the Glass City Invitational (final round) and the Ruth's Chris Invitational (first round). Borja finished with a career-best pace of 72.42 per lap. She fired 6 of 12 rounds at par or lower, while finishing in the top 20 in three of four events. Yermish was one of two Wolverines to start all four events in the fall. They averaged 74.67 per round and shot a career-low 68 (-4) in the final round of the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational (October 9-10). In the fall finals, they scored a career-best 54 holes with a total of 220 at the Stanford Intercollegiate (October 20-22). In November, Michigan signed two golfers for the 2024-2025 season. UM head coach Jan Dowling added Suzie Tran (Poulsbo, Washington) and Mimi Guo (Auckland, New Zealand).

