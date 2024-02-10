Bill O'Brien has officially been named Boston College's head football coach

BOSTON – Boston College has hired former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien as the school's next head football coach.

O'Brien to BC has been a common rumor for more than a week, WBZ-TV confirmed Friday that the two sides were ironing out the details as of Friday morning. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports this that the two sides were working toward a deal earlier in the day.

An official announcement from Boston College came later Friday afternoon.

“When we began this search, we prioritized finding a coach who believes in our mission and vision, who has a plan for greatness on and off the field, and who will work tirelessly to take BC Football to the next level lifting,” said athletic director Blake James. “Bill is a gifted leader who has had tremendous success as a head coach and coordinator at both the collegiate and NFL levels. His passion for teaching football and developing young men makes him uniquely qualified to lead Boston College to greater heights. “

O'Brien left the Patriots after the 2023 season to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, but the Andover native wanted another shot at being a head coach. Now he gets that opportunity at Boston College.

He replaces Jeff Hafley, who left the Eagles after four seasons to become defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

O'Brien has experience as a head coach at both the collegiate and professional levels. After his first stint as offensive coach in New England from 2007 to 2011 – including a stint as Tom Brady's quarterbacks coach from 2009 to 2011 – he coached Penn State for two seasons. He took over for Joe Paterno after the Jerry Sandusky Scandal as the program faced harsh NCAA sanctions, but led the Nittany Lions to a 15-9 record.

That landed him a head coaching job in the NFL in Houston, with O'Brien going 52-48 during his seven seasons with the Texans. Houston made the playoffs four times under O'Brien's watch, but he was fired four games into the 2020 season after an 0-4 start.

O'Brien then joined Alabama's staff and spent two years as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator, coaching 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. He returned to New England for a second stint as OC in 2023, but the Patriots offense struggled. throughout the campaign, finishing tied for last in the NFL with just 13.9 points per game.

Now the 54-year-old is back in the university ranks with his own team. O'Brien reportedly sought the job at Boston College and hopes to complete his coaching career with the Eagles.

