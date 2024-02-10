Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Jonathan Quick should be included in more leagues amid Igor Shesterkin's struggles

Lucas Raymond has scored three goals and twelve assists in his last fifteen games, making him a great player in fantasy leagues. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Players' inclusion in this column is often a result of how they have been doing recently. The problem with that is the fact that the schedule has been light the last few weeks.

The lack of action in real life makes digging into the statistics even more important. And of course, it's wise to keep up to date with the latest news so you can keep track of any line upgrades/downgrades or changes as the situation arises.

Let's take a look at which 14 players made the cut.

Forward

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings (Yahoo: 50%)

We'll pick a player with exactly 50% due to favorable recent results (and in the other two sections we'll focus on players above that roster percentage). Raymond may not have always had a top ranking this season, but he is on pace to beat the 57 points he achieved as a rookie. His placement has certainly improved his skating alongside Dylan Larkin, both at five-on-five and on the top power play. And going back fifteen games, Raymond has scored three goals and twelve assists in 17:51 per night, including 2:35 as a man.

Mason Marchment, Dallas Stars (Yahoo: 36%)

When Marchment first appeared in late November, he was on the rise while only having 4% coverage. Needless to say, his numbers have grown significantly since then, as he has recorded 29 points and 59 shots. Dallas' second line has been fantastic all year, and Marchment is the only one of that trio that has been particularly overlooked in fantasy, as Matt Duchene has disappeared in 77% of Yahoo leagues and Tyler Seguin in 56%. Marchment adds value as he already has a career high in power play points with six on the Stars' backup unit, which features the aforementioned linemates and a pair of promising players in Wyatt Johnston and Thomas Harley.

Reilly Smith, Pittsburgh Penguins (Yahoo: 22%)

To say that Smith's first year in Pittsburgh was disappointing would be completely accurate. After all, twenty points from his first forty games isn't what he envisioned for someone who scored consistently in Vegas. Smith would then miss the next six games due to an upper body issue. He returned Tuesday on a par with Evgeni Malkin at even strength and a place in what was considered the leading man's lead, although the shifts appeared to be evenly split between both groups. With the Pens fighting for a wild card, Smith should get the chance to showcase his offensive skills in addition to above-average talent. There are reports that he was left out, but the only consideration from a fantasy standpoint is his history of respectable performance. And if that doesn't happen quickly enough, you can always throw Smith back.

Trent Frederic, Boston Bruins (Yahoo: 21%)

Frederic received some attention after scoring 17 goals and 14 assists during his second full season. He attempted to continue that momentum into the current season, although early returns proved erratic. It wasn't until Frederic got extra ice time that his production improved, as he recorded 19 points, 39 shots, 25 PIM, 44 hits, 21 blocks and a plus-15 over the past two months. He primarily operated in the bottom half of the Bruins' depth chart, although he also played alongside some bigger names and performed well.

Nicholas Paul, Tampa Bay Lightning (Yahoo: 18%)

When you're having a fun gig, surrounded by top scorers, it's your job not to screw things up. The Bolts have the NHL's best power game with a 30% success rate. Paul happens to be part of that, having contributed eleven PPPs. He also held a regular spot alongside Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point until he was recently moved back to the wing of the second line. Paul is a natural center and still takes plenty of faceoffs, though the other position all but guarantees a top-six spot. As long as he stays within the top half of the lineup, he will work on any fantasy roster.

Max Pacioretty, Washington Capitals (Yahoo: 19%)

Pacioretty has been known in recent years as having undergone back-to-back Achilles surgeries. There is an obvious risk, but there is also a potential reward associated with a sniper who has scored at least 30 goals six times. Pacioretty returned right after New Year's and it wasn't until Game 3 that he got his first point. A week and a half later he would collect his first PPP. Pacioretty is in familiar territory on the executive advantage, once reaching double figures 10 times in an 11-season span. With that in his repertoire and an increasing strike rate, he makes for a solid pickup.

Ilya Mikheyev, Vancouver Canucks (Yahoo: 4%)

Pius Suter was mentioned two weeks ago as someone who has benefited from joining forces with JT Miller and Brock Boeser. Mikheyev finds himself in a similar situation alongside Elias Pettersson and Elias Lindholm at five-on-five. Unfortunately, he hasn't done much with this opportunity, as he has recorded just one assist in his last ten appearances. Mikheyev has also come up empty as a member of the Canucks' second power play. Based on how potent their offense has been, you might as well wait and see how he performs in the next few outings before adding him.

Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils (Yahoo: 2%)

Palat missed a lot of injury time over a number of seasons, and the soon-to-be 33-year-old isn't getting any younger. He enjoyed a long tenure in Tampa with two Cups and plenty of points. Palat didn't do much before being sidelined for three weeks with a lower-body problem. And since returning, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt have immediately clicked to post three goals and two assists in four games. Palat has proven throughout his career that he can be fantasy relevant when paired with decent talent, so let's hope the current placement holds up.

Defenders

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Yahoo: 56%)

Hanifin has been busy over the past month, collecting 11 points, 36 shots and 19 blocks. He scored just one PPP in that stretch, but that came in the form of a goal on the top unit on Tuesday. Hanifin was only recently promoted to that group and could end up swapping spots with Rasmus Andersson or MacKenzie Weegar, but he's there now and that marker should improve his chances of staying there. His prospects are further enhanced by an average of 24 minutes and a short-handed leadership role, although a potential move to a contender would most likely limit his output.

Jeremy Lauzon, Nashville Predators (Yahoo: 37%)

I've been tempted to include Lauzon for a while based on a consistently high Yahoo ranking, so here it is. Like Kaiden Guhle last week, Lauzon boasts a double-digit single-game performance with 12 hits on January 15. And that figure is no anomaly as he comfortably leads the league with 202. Lauzon also contributes in the other physical areas with 74 blocks and 66 PIM. With five goals and three assists in total, you wouldn't expect him to find the scoresheet regularly, but if you're looking for a boost in the secondary stats, Lauzon is a great addition.

Damon Severson, Columbus Blue Jackets (Yahoo: 2%)

No matter how much combined talent an NHL team has to offer, poolies will often hesitate to recruit players from lesser sides if they don't produce consistently. So it should come as no surprise that a number of Blue Jackets have been featured in this column throughout the season. When it comes to their blueliners, Zach Werenski (62%) is really the only one considered safe for fantasy consumption. Although Ivan Provorov (14%) has done a decent job, his partner Severson has achieved similar statistics from fifteen fewer matches. The duo also share time in Columbus' second man advantage. Severson may not elaborate, but there is enough cross-categorical work to warrant more reporting.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, San Jose Sharks (Yahoo: 1%)

Since being drafted 20th overall in 2020, Mukhamadullin has put together a pretty good KHL season and was traded by Jersey last February as part of the Timo Meier deal. After a standout performance in the minors, he made his big league debut just before halftime, where he recorded three games with a PPA, two shots, two hits and six blocks from the last outing. Mukhamadullin was subsequently sent back, though he appeared in the AHL All-Star Game while San Jose was in the middle of a 13-day layoff. With him expected to be a key contributor and the Sharks not going anywhere, it would be a shock if he wasn't with the parent club when they resume play.

Goalkeepers

Joonas Korpisalo, Ottawa Senators (Yahoo: 52%)

Despite a dangerous offense, the Sens have once again failed to achieve results in the standings. The blame appears to lie with a GAA ranked 30th, although that number has improved recently thanks to a 2.19 from Korpisalo in his last seven appearances, including allowing four goals in half a match. With Anton Forsberg not yet back, Mads Sogaard struggling and now in the AHL, and call-up Kevin Mandolese light on experience, expect Korpisalo to handle the bulk of the Ottawa starts. And with the club facing four weaker defenses in the coming week, perhaps that will result in a few wins for the Finn.

Jonathan Quick, New York Rangers (Yahoo: 44%)

Igor Shesterkin hasn't done particularly well so far in 2024, posting a save percentage of 3.25 GAA and .863 over ten games. Over the same period, Quick has countered with a 1.98/.925 line across six matchups. And he has started the final three heading into Friday. While this may seem like the veteran has a shot at taking the No. 1 job from the 2022 Vezina winner, that will never happen. At the same time, Quick must be able to continue to fill in adequately behind a top-10 D and solid attack if necessary.

Players from previous columns to consider: Pavel Zacha, Seth Jarvis, Ryan O'Reilly, William Karlsson, Wyatt Johnston, Jonathan Huberdeau, Dylan Cozens, Johnny Gaudreau, Quinton Byfield, Cam Atkinson, Gustav Nyquist, Troy Terry, Josh Norris, Robert Thomas, Nazem Kadri, Andrei Kuzmenko, Joel Farabee, Cole Perfetti, Nikolaj Ehlers, Chandler Stephenson, Mason McTavish, Dylan Strome, Brayden Schenn, Ivan Barbashev, Charlie Coyle, Jordan Eberle, Shane Pinto, Jonathan Drouin, Marco Rossi, Nicolas Roy, Trevor Moore, Sam Bennett, John- Jason Peterka, James van Riemsdyk, Blake Coleman, Morgan Geekie, Yegor Sharangovich, Sean Couturier, Eeli Tolvanen, Ross Colton, David Perron, Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli, Alex Kerfoot, Alex Killorn, Daniel Sprong, Jake Sanderson, Owen Power, Mike Matheson, Brock Faber, Filip Hronek, Thomas Harley, Jamie Drysdale, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Cam Fowler, Neal Pionk, Simon Nemec, Ivan Provorov, Darren Raddysh, Will Borgen, Colton Parayko, Connor Ingram, Alex Lyon, Joey Daccord, Ilya Samsonov, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Anthony Stolarz, Laurent Brossoit, Antti Raanta, Joel Hofer, Elvis Merzlikins, Petr Mrazek