As the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl, the Bay Area (particularly most of it) is gearing up to cheer on the Niners in what promises to be an epic rematch between the two teams.
Where to watch in San Francisco
While your couch may be a great viewing spot for most standard movies, this may be an occasion where you want to go out and be with a crowd. In that spirit, we've rounded up some of the best places to watch this year's Super Bowl around the Bay. From a whirlwind Taylor Swift roller disco party to an oyster-driven FTE on Polk Street, here are more than a dozen ways to party on Super Bowl Sunday, even if you don't like football or scoring.
Stroll among cocktails and a wall of sculptures at True Laurel
A chic cocktail bar is not the usual venue for a raucous football party, but the Missions Real Laurel changes things up with his first-ever Super Bowl bash. (To book here.)
Lazy Bears David Barzelay's upscale bar serves American comfort food with a gourmet twist, including the signature dry-aged beef patty on slices of grilled pain de mie and twice-baked potatoes. But the real showpiece of the experience is the built-in restaurants Isamu Noguchi-inspired sculpture wallwhere the big game will be projected.
11am – 10pm
753 Alabama St., Mission
Roller disco with Swifties in Church of 8 Wheels
Some suspect that more young women will join this year because of Taylor Swift's much-followed romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. So look at how many Gen Zers are showing up Church of 8 Wheels rolling dance party on Sunday. Fast fans of all ages are welcome to mill around and shake it off as the game (and Usher's halftime show) are projected on a 20-foot screen.
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
554 Fillmore Street, Alamo Square
$15-$25
Join the Chiefs tribe at BuzzWorks
Chiefs fans may be in the minority here, but there is one haven where Kansas Citians can gather undisturbed by Niners devotees. Craft beer and sports bar BuzzWorks announced last week that it would ban 49ers fans from the bar for the Super Bowl and a Chiefs Fans Only celebration where the faithful could come together. Café owner Vlad Cood has now said this that his words were taken out of context but advised that Niners fans might feel more comfortable at his establishment's sister bar, Butter, across the street.
11 hours
365 11th St., SoMa
No coverage
Play the classics while you watch at Emporium Arcade Bar
It will be a gaming orgy Emporiums bash, with the main attraction projected onto a 15-metre high high-definition screen. This is the place to go if your team isn't filled with football heads. While the game will be great, less sporty types can still get into the competitive spirit and play the bar's wide range of table and arcade games, from Pac-Man to air hockey.
Noon-10pm
616 Divisadero St., NoPa
$10; Only 21+
Train your nerves on a ping-pong table at Spin
You can also get into the competitive spirit at the Spins ping-pong lounge Ultimate Super Bowl LVIII Watch Party. The social table tennis club, co-founded by actress Susan Sarandon, will host a tailgate-themed viewing party, including an all-you-can-eat buffet and open bar.
You can watch the match on one of the big TVs in the sleek venues, but if things get too exciting you can always turn your attention to a round of ping pong, which is unlimited all day.
2:30-8:00 PM
690 Folsom St., SoMa
$74.99+
Drop oysters and bottles at Mayes Oyster House
This popular spot for bivalves and viewing parties throws a blowout for the fans, with DJs, $1 oysters and even $250 table service. Whether you're on a budget or willing to live large, 49ers apparel is encouraged. Admission is free until 3 p.m
2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
1233 Polk St., Polk Gulch
Swoon over Usher at Mannys
The communal living room and space for social events Mannys is hosting a Super Gay football viewing party that is LGBTQ+ friendly and welcoming to people who don't know anything about football. Expect plenty of sparkle and glitter at this party for those who are only really interested in the halftime show. You'll see Ushe and his backup dancer on a 100-inch screen.
3:00 PM – 8:00 PM
3092 16th Street, Mission
Free
Join the official Niners party in Thrive City
If you want to be in the center of the action without buying a ticket to Vegashead, head to Chase Centers Thrive City, which is hosting the 49ers' official watch party on Sunday.
Billed as one authentic Levis Stadium experience, the event will broadcast the game on the venues' TVs and get fans pumped up with chants, song scoring and swag giveaways. Admission is free, but diehards plan to Respond via Eventbrite and make sure you get there early, because it's first come, first served.
2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Warriors Way 1, Mission Bay
Free
Watch the Super Bowl Al Fresco at the Crossing at East Cut
If Thrive City is getting too crowded and you're looking for a similar atmosphere, go to the Crossing at East Cut, which is also hosting a free outdoor Super Bowl Watch party in its family-friendly outdoor beer garden and food court, replete with outdoor furniture, umbrellas and picnic tables. The Crossings Greyhound bar will be the epicenter where you can watch the epic sports battle between the 49ers and the Chiefs on a giant screen, but if you get hungry you can grab a taco, gyro or ice cream from Crossings' gourmet cave of food kiosks .
2:30-7:30 p.m
200 Folsom St., East Cut
Free
Eastern Bay
Sit back on the benches along the Parkway
Of course you can just watch from the comfort of your home, but where's the fun in that? If you're looking for comfort and camaraderie, head to Oakland's second living room, the New Park Roadin which the confrontation is projected in a cinema full of comfortable sofas and armchairs, so that you can cheer together.
3:30 p.m
474 24th St., Oakland
$16
Experience a cinematic experience in the Lot
Make your Super Bowl viewing experience even more cinematic the Lot, a high-end film multiplex with a restaurant, café and bar. The luxury theater not only shows the big game in the state-of-the-art cinema. Your ticket also includes an all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet with burgers, chicken wings, ribs and all-beef hot dogs. If you're feeling extra, you can even do that Book a table or a whole theater for your personal team.
14.00 hours
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, Suite 2300, San Ramon
$70+
Peninsula and South Bay
Get a nerdy pre-game at the Hiller Aviation Museum
At this family-friendly pre-game event included with museum admission, real football is almost an afterthought. You can learn to fly a drone through football stands, learn about the aerodynamics of paper footballs, try out football-inspired parachutes and program robots to perform plays. The highlight of the event takes place around noon, when a real helicopter drops hundreds of foam footballs from the sky.
10am – 12pm
601 Skyward Road, San Carlos
$14-$21
Combine golf, tacos, drinks and football at Tipsy Putt
Let's have a low-key golf clap for Tipsy Putts' celebratory Niners party. For $49, in honor of the 49ers, of courseyou can play mini golf all afternoon while checking the score in a private viewing room. Tacos are unlimited, and drinks are unlimited too.
3:00 PM
301 West McKinley Ave. #150, Sunnyvale
$49
