Tiger Christensen selected for the Ben Hogan Award watchlist





FORT WORTH, Texas Arizona Jr Tiger Christensen has been included on the Ben Hogan Award Watch List, which honors the top collegiate golfer based on their performance in college, amateur and professional events with exemptions. Christensen is one of 40 golfers on the list and part of seven golfers from the Pac-12 Conference. Christensen finished in a tie for third place at 16 under par last week at the Arizona NIT in Tucson, lifting the Wildcats to a program-record team score of 50 under for the tournament. Arizona shot 20 under as a team in the second and third rounds of the event, which tied for the second-lowest scoring rounds in program history. He recorded a final round score of 64, which matched a career low. Posting rounds of 67, 69 and 64 in Arizona's home tournament, Christensen has now broken 70 in each of his last six competitive rounds. The successful start to 2024 at Omni Tucson National came after earning his first collegiate victory at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in October. Christensen won the event by shooting 19-under, which was the lowest 54-hole score ever by an Arizona Wildcat. His blistering low scores in the win in Texas also earned Christensen Pac-12 Golfer of the Week honors. With a World Amateur Golf Ranking of 72 heading into the next tournament in Arizona, Christensen has already cemented his place among the best in the world. The native of Hamburg, Germany qualified for the 151st Open Championship last summer, playing in the Major at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Christensen and the rest of the Arizona Men's Golf program will return to action next week as they compete in the John Burns Intercollegiate for a 40e time in school history. The Wildcats open on Thursday, February 15 in Hawaii.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arizonawildcats.com/news/2024/2/9/mens-golf-tiger-christensen-selected-to-ben-hogan-award-watch-list.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos