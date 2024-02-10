Kane Williamson's first cricket coach tells how batsman's early career set him on the path to greatness

It's no surprise that the man who has scored more Test runs and Test centuries than any other New Zealand player shone in his youth – but Kane Williamson's first cricket coach says it wasn't just his skill, it was also the way on which he behaved that put him on course. to be our greatest ever.

David Johnston worked for Bay of Plenty Cricket for many years and came across the young Williamson who was already making a name for himself in junior cricket. Johnston told Newstalk ZB's Jason Pine that he witnessed something during a regional primary school tournament that showed that Williamson was not only a player of the highest talent, but also someone who understood and respected the game of cricket.

It was in Gisborne, at a primary school tournament in the Northern District, where his father Brett coached them. He had lost three centuries in the first three days, so his father changed the batting order. Kane came in around eight o'clock, I think. The team was in quite a bit of trouble, maybe six down for not too much.

He worked his way through and got to the last partner and I think they put on about 60 or 70 for the last wicket – Kane finished with a hundred.

As they left the field the players stood up to clap Kane and he stepped back and let the young guy, who was about three or four years old and not yet on the other side, leave the field first because Kane realized and respected that he could not have done that. without the young man who had hit on the other side. That's exactly what the boy had at the age of 12 – and nothing has changed.

Williamson has become one of the most loved and respected cricketers in the game today and Johnston told Pine it comes down to an insatiable desire to be better – not better than his peers, but better than himself.

His father Brett had coached him in his early years and he had done a very good job of building a pretty strong foundation in his game. Once I got involved it became clear early on that not only was he quite talented, but he also had a wonderful desire to improve and I think that's the best thing about Kane.

The desire to be better and it has nothing to do with being better than everyone else, it's just being better than himself. He practiced harder than anyone else.

Those who know Kane and those who have thrown cricket balls at him over the years will attest to the fact that nothing has changed, he just loves to practice and loves to get better.

One of the hallmarks of Williamson's skill is that things seem to come easily to him when he is batting – Johnston says this wasn't always the case, but it is one of the factors that led to his greatness.

I think in his first game for Northern Districts he actually got a pair when he played against Auckland. So as a 16 or 17 year old first drop, I think Andre Adams gave him LBW twice.

So from the beginning it didn't always happen, but he had a hunger for improvement, a hunger for knowledge and a hunger for being better. He handled it much better than anyone else and that is why he is one of the greats of modern day cricket.

