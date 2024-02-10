Sports
Kane Williamson's first cricket coach tells how batsman's early career set him on the path to greatness
It's no surprise that the man who has scored more Test runs and Test centuries than any other New Zealand player shone in his youth – but Kane Williamson's first cricket coach says it wasn't just his skill, it was also the way on which he behaved that put him on course. to be our greatest ever.
David Johnston worked for Bay of Plenty Cricket for many years and came across the young Williamson who was already making a name for himself in junior cricket. Johnston told Newstalk ZB's Jason Pine that he witnessed something during a regional primary school tournament that showed that Williamson was not only a player of the highest talent, but also someone who understood and respected the game of cricket.
It was in Gisborne, at a primary school tournament in the Northern District, where his father Brett coached them. He had lost three centuries in the first three days, so his father changed the batting order. Kane came in around eight o'clock, I think. The team was in quite a bit of trouble, maybe six down for not too much.
He worked his way through and got to the last partner and I think they put on about 60 or 70 for the last wicket – Kane finished with a hundred.
As they left the field the players stood up to clap Kane and he stepped back and let the young guy, who was about three or four years old and not yet on the other side, leave the field first because Kane realized and respected that he could not have done that. without the young man who had hit on the other side. That's exactly what the boy had at the age of 12 – and nothing has changed.
Williamson has become one of the most loved and respected cricketers in the game today and Johnston told Pine it comes down to an insatiable desire to be better – not better than his peers, but better than himself.
His father Brett had coached him in his early years and he had done a very good job of building a pretty strong foundation in his game. Once I got involved it became clear early on that not only was he quite talented, but he also had a wonderful desire to improve and I think that's the best thing about Kane.
The desire to be better and it has nothing to do with being better than everyone else, it's just being better than himself. He practiced harder than anyone else.
Those who know Kane and those who have thrown cricket balls at him over the years will attest to the fact that nothing has changed, he just loves to practice and loves to get better.
One of the hallmarks of Williamson's skill is that things seem to come easily to him when he is batting – Johnston says this wasn't always the case, but it is one of the factors that led to his greatness.
I think in his first game for Northern Districts he actually got a pair when he played against Auckland. So as a 16 or 17 year old first drop, I think Andre Adams gave him LBW twice.
So from the beginning it didn't always happen, but he had a hunger for improvement, a hunger for knowledge and a hunger for being better. He handled it much better than anyone else and that is why he is one of the greats of modern day cricket.
Listen to live, free commentary from every Black Caps game this summer on iHeart Radio with The alternative commentary collective.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/cricket/kane-williamsons-first-cricket-coach-tells-tales-of-his-early-career-that-set-him-on-path-to-greatness/45JOO4AGDRFFXNH3K6TF3ERS2M/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The best of the week | Bollywood needs to find a new villain
- Kane Williamson's first cricket coach tells how batsman's early career set him on the path to greatness
- Room for freshmen: UM rents additional apartments in Oxford
- 'I screamed': BC Indigenous child welfare advocates celebrate court victory
- Conservative minister calls on Boris Johnson to make shock return to government
- Gregg Wallace and the celebrities who shared their daily routine
- Frontline Education Wins Two Tech & Learning Awards for Innovation in K-12 Technology
- Tapper presses former Biden official on empty memories
- Map: A 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
- KUNA | Kuwait News Agency
- Hollywood produced 14% fewer series in 2023, marking the end of Peak TV
- Tiger Christensen selected for the Ben Hogan Award watchlist