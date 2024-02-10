Chip Kelly leaves as UCLA football coach – Daily News

The Chip Kelly era has come to an end in Westwood.

After six seasons at Westwood, Kelly was hired Friday night to become Ohio States' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The veteran head coach was said to be emotional as he spoke to players at a meeting on Friday as he explained his decision to leave. An interim coach has not yet been appointed.

UCLA has launched a national search for a new head coach. Athletics director Martin Jarmond has asked the players for a 96-hour period before a decision is made on a college transfer.

Timing is a challenge, Jarmond said. I'll be honest: timing is a challenge, but anytime you're going through a change or a quest, there's never a right time. That's life. So we're not going to focus on that, we're going to focus on doing what we need to do to get the next leader of this program.

Erin Adkins, Christina Munger-Rivera and Josh Rebholz are among the executive team members who will assist Jarmond in the coaching search.

The athletic director told reporters the university was not caught off guard and was ready to move forward with its coaching search after receiving a call from Kelly Friday morning about his intention to leave his post. Kelly had completed several interviews for offensive coordinators in the NFL in the past two weeks.

Jarmond also expressed confidence that the university will do well with its search for the next head coach, despite being the only program in sports where a search will be underway with most of the college coach job cycle already winding down has come.

The roster could take a big hit as all players now have 30 days to leave school and find another university to continue their careers, but with the timing of the opening, the players could also be left with limited options can make. The Bruins expected several players to return for the 2024 season, including quarterback Ethan Garbers, receiver J. Michael Sturdivant and linebacker Kain Medrano, among others.

The Bruins will join the Big Ten Conference for the 2024 season with an unfavorable schedule that includes a non-conference game against LSU before playing Oregon, Penn State, Washington and USC and now they have a vacancy at the top just as the programs are starting to line up for spring drills.

Several UCLA running backs, including starting running back TJ Harden, have shared posts on social media asking DeShaun Foster to become head coach.

Foster is a former player and running backs coach for the program, who took a job as running backs coach for the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month. He was promoted to head coach by Kelly before the 2023 season.

The qualities I am looking for: First, we want a person of integrity. At UCLA, we do things the right way. We don't cut corners. We are doing well, Jarmond explained. It's a tough job being a football head coach, in today's world you need a CEO who embraces all aspects of a successful program. That's NIL. That's recruiting. Those are donor relationships. That is the development of young people. It's all that.

Jarmond stated that he spoke to the players shortly after the coach did so and said that the culture of the program is important and that the players share the same qualities they look for in their next coach.

One of the things the young men mentioned was that they wanted someone who could identify with them, Jarmond said. This applies not only to them as a footballer, but also to a young man off the field. They want someone they can talk to and connect with. That is important to them.

Jarmond also confirmed that Kelly will have to pay UCLA a $1.5 million buyout. Kelly's decision to pursue an opportunity at Ohio State will reunite him with head coach Ryan Day and Justin Frye, the associate head coach for the offense.

Day hired former Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator last month, but O'Brien is now headed to Boston College to become head coach of the Eagles.

Day played quarterback in New Hampshire with Kelly as his offensive coordinator from 1999 to 2001. Kelly then became coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and hired Day as his quarterbacks coach in 2015. Day also followed Kelly to San Francisco, where both held the same position . positions for the 49ers. Day and Kelly were on a golf course together when they found out the Bruins would be joining the Big Ten in June 2022.

We are extremely excited to have Chip and his wife Jill join our program, Day said in a statement. His experience as a head coach at Oregon, UCLA and in the NFL will provide immediate value to our entire team. I really look forward to reconnecting with Chip, introducing him to our staff and team and pursuing a championship together.”

Frye was Kelly's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at UCLA before leaving for a job with the Buckeyes in 2022.

Kelly ends his UCLA tenure with an overall record of 35-34 (26-26 in Pac-12 play). The Bruins were 6-12 against teams in the Top 25 with Kelly at the helm and were bowl eligible just three times during his tenure.

“I can't thank Coach Kelly enough for taking a picture with a tall, skinny walk-on receiver,” UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl posted on social media. “Congratulations on the new beginning. Forever grateful for everything you did for me!”

The Bruins (8-5 overall, 4-5 Pac-12) finished the 2023 regular season by losing three of their last four conference games, with the only win coming. a flight from crosstown rival USC. In December, the Bruins used a strong third-quarter effort to beat Boise State in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Late in the regular season, there was speculation that UCLA Kelly would transfer, but the school held firm.

Instead, it was Kelly who began looking for other options and ultimately took the unorthodox step of leaving a Power Five head coaching job to become a coordinator at another Power Five school.

Kelly is one of the founders of the up-tempo, spread offense that dominated college football in the early 2010s. He became Oregon's coach in 2009 and went 46-7 for four years before jumping to the NFL. He went 26-21 in just under three full seasons (2013-15) in Philadelphia and then spent one season as coach of the 49ers, where he went 2-14.

Kelly took over at UCLA after Jim Mora Jr. was fired in 2017 and had a roster filled mainly with underclassmen for the first two seasons.

It was a slow build-up. Kelly started off with three straight losing seasons at UCLA before finally turning things around in 2021, going 8-4. The Bruins went 25-13 over the last three seasons, but they could never reach nine wins and tended to fade late in the season.

They were expected to compete for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game last season, especially since they didn't have to face Washington and Oregon. Under coordinator DAnton Lynn, UCLA put together one of the best defensive seasons in school history as it led the nation in stopping the run. But Lynn was at Westwood for just one season before jumping to rival USC.

The coaching search begins as the university continues its search for a new chancellor. Gene Block has been chancellor of UCLA since 2007 but will retire at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year.

In recent months, other college football programs such as Washington and Arizona also faced sudden coaching changes and were able to quickly hire their next coaches.

UCLA will be asked to do the same to provide direction for the players and staff who remain in Westwood.

We were looking for a leader, permanent for our program, Jarmond said. I told the team to give us 96 hours. It could be earlier, it could also be later. But we would go fast. That's the priority.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.