Women's tennis falls against South Carolina State





Next game: Norfolk State 10-2-2024 | 10:00 February 10 (Sat) / 10:00 am Norfolk State ELON, NC The Elon University women's tennis team fell short in its first match this season at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Friday, as the Phoenix lost 4-2 to South Carolina State. BOX SCORE (PDF) The loss drops Elon to 1-4 on the season, while South Carolina State improves to 2-1 with the win. THE REPORT Elon won his second doubles point of the season with a great performance on all three courts.

Playing number 2 doubles, Madison Cordisco And Mariana Reding won 6-2 against Sofiya Chursina and Hind Semlali of South Carolina State for their second win as a pair this season.

And won 6-2 against Sofiya Chursina and Hind Semlali of South Carolina State for their second win as a pair this season. She made her debut in two matches in third place, Simone Bergerón together with a fellow first-year Ella Suk to earn the doubles point for the Phoenix with a 6-0 win against Nalanda Silva and Teodora Vujicic. All three of Elon's freshmen won a doubles match to help Elon secure the point.

together with a fellow first-year to earn the doubles point for the Phoenix with a 6-0 win against Nalanda Silva and Teodora Vujicic. All three of Elon's freshmen won a doubles match to help Elon secure the point. Sibel Tanik And Lizette Reding were one match away from securing a victory on Court 1 before their match was stopped with the two seniors leading 5-3.

And were one match away from securing a victory on Court 1 before their match was stopped with the two seniors leading 5-3. The Bulldogs tied the match at 1-1 with a win at No. 2 singles.

Suk earned her second win of the day at No. 6 singles as the freshman lost just three matches in a 6-3, 6-0 win against Feriel Mahbouli. It was the second win of her career in singles as she is now tied with her fellow freshman Mariana Reding for the most team wins in singles and doubles with four.

for the most team wins in singles and doubles with four. The Bulldogs won the next three singles matches to ultimately earn a 4-2 victory. NEXT ONE The Phoenix return to the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center tomorrow for a match against Norfolk State. The match starts at 10am, after being moved up an hour due to possible weather. RESULTS

Singles 1. Sofiya Chursina (SCST) def. Sibel Tanik (Elon) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

2. Hind Semlali (SCST) def. Lizette Reding (Elon) 6-2, 6-2

3. Rachida Berjane (SCST) vs. Miray Konar (Elon) 6-3, 5-7, 1-0, unfinished

4. Nalanda Silva (SCST) def. Helen Sarikulya (Elon) 7-5, 6-4

5. Teodora Vujicic (SCST) def. Mariana Reding (Elon) 6-4, 7-6 (5)

6. Ella Suk (Elon) for sure. Feriel Mahbouli (SCST) 6-3, 6-0 Double 1. Sibel Tanik / Lizette Reding (Elon) vs. Sofiya Chursina/Hind Semlali (SCST) 5-3, unfinished

2. Madison Cordisco / Mariana Reding (Elon) for sure. Rachida Berjane/Feriel Mahbouli (SCST) 6-2

3. Simone Bergerón / Ella Suk (Elon) for sure. Nalanda Silva/Theodora Vujicic (SCST) 6-0 Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (2,6,1,5,4) –ELON–

