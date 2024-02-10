Trojans win six events during the first day of the Eagle Elite Invitational





Athletics | February 9, 2024 USC student-athletes won six events and Marne Sullivan set the Trojan indoor record in the women's 800 meters during the first day of the Eagle Elite Invitational, held today (February 9) at the TRACK at New Balance in Boston, Massachusetts. Trojans winning events today were Johnny Brackins Jr. (M-60m H), Justin Braun (M-60m), Jasmine Jones (W-60m H), Samira Moody (W-60m), J.C. Stevenson (M-LJ) and Madison Whyte (W-400m). Junior Samira Moody led a 1-2-3 finish in the women's 60-meter dash to win the title with a season-best time of 7.27. Sophomore Jassani Carter was second in the 60m with a time of 7.30 and a sophomore Christine M. Mallard came third with a time of 7.31. Graduated student Chioma Okonkwo came seventh in the final of the 60 meter sprint with a time of 7.56. In the preliminaries, Moody had a time of 7.34, Mallard had a time of 7.40, Carter had a time of 7.40 and Okonkwo had a time of 7.52.

