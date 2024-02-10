Dragons from around the world

The Lunar New Year is here. The Year of the Dragon officially starts on February 10! As millions of people around the world celebrate this milestone, we explore the amazing significance of dragons in cultures around the world.

Why exactly are dragons so prevalent in the folklore of seemingly disparate civilizations? First of all, you could say that the definition of 'dragon' is quite vague. Some dragons have four legs, some have two legs, and some have no legs at all. Some are tall and lean and others are powerfully built. And some fly, some swim and some do both! While some dragons appear to represent forces of evil or greed that must be overcome, many others are largely benevolent, bestowing wisdom or luck on those who deserve it. Why are these all called 'dragons'? You could argue that it's simply an English name applied to concepts as different as apples and oranges. But then there's another possible explanation: what if dragons come from a common source?

Where do dragons come from?

Many scholars believe that stories about dragons evolved from creatures that we now call by another name: dinosaurs. The word 'dinosaur' was invented in 1841, but that doesn't mean no one ever saw evidence of the creatures before the 19th century. People who have dug up huge ancient fossils must have come to a similar conclusion: “These bones were from a gigantic reptile. And if their bones are still there, maybe there are people still alive.”

Alternatively, some researchers, such as an anthropologist Dr. David E Jones , think there is an evolutionary basis for dragon myths. Stemming from the primal fear and respect that humans feel for predator species, Jones believes that dragons combine elements of several powerful predators. Dragons possess characteristics of crocodiles, big cats, birds of prey, snakes, even elephants and whales – all creatures that people fear. They even share some properties with natural disasters, such as earthquakes or volcanoes.

Finally, some people believe that dragon stories have been passed down from culture to culture and adapted to local norms. Early civilizations may have been more connected than we realize. That said, here are just a few different images of dragons from different cultures!

Chinese Dragons

Dragons play a huge role in Chinese culture, with stories going back more than 5,000 years. Many Chinese traditions, including the dragon dance, dragon kites and dragon boat races, focus on these mysterious creatures. A Chinese dragon, or wageg, usually looks more like a sea serpent – ​​a long, skinny creature with an affinity for water – but can also fly. Dragons are seen as protectors of the land who can bring rain and good harvests. Therefore, the Year of the Dragon is considered the most auspicious year in the zodiac.

“The Dragon Pearl” is one of the oldest and best-known Chinese folktales about a dragon. In it, a corrupt, greedy emperor rules over a starving kingdom. When a little boy discovers a patch of grass that keeps growing back overnight, he digs underneath and finds a huge pearl. When he puts the pearl in a bag of rice, the rice multiplies until it overflows. The pearl helps him and his mother become rich and share their happiness with friends and neighbors. But of course the evil emperor finds out and comes to claim the pearl for himself. When the boy swallows the pearl, hoping to hide it from the emperor, he is transformed into a dragon, which is now a permanent guardian of the land.

British Dragons

Did you know that the flag of Wales features a large red dragon? The symbol is traditionally associated with the Welsh king Cadwaladr, who reigned over 1,300 years ago, although we cannot find any evidence that he actually used it during his lifetime. Later, an Arthurian legend tells of Merlin's vision of red and white dragons waking from a long sleep and fighting each other. The red dragon, which initially seemed the weaker, eventually chases the white dragon away. In the legend the white dragon represents the Saxons and the red dragon? The British.

However, in English legends, dragons often get a pretty bad reputation. They are typically greedy, gluttonous, nasty creatures that ruin the land instead of protecting it. The story of Saint George and the Dragon is one of the most popular early Christian myths. In it, a greedy dragon demands tribute from villagers, first cattle and jewelry, and when those run out, people. But when the dragon wants to take a princess as tribute, England's patron saint, George, comes to the rescue and kills the dragon. In this patriotic story, the dragon can symbolize a Roman emperor, the enemies of England in general, or even Satan. (Fun fact: There is a children's book about this legend illustrated by CRICKET Magazine's first art director, Trina Schart Hyman!)

Norse/Germanic dragons

There is a shared history and culture between England, Germany, the Scandinavian countries and other parts of Europe, so you will find some common themes in their stories. There is one dragon that straddles German and English culture Beowulf's enemy. A fire-breathing dragon that terrorizes Geatland, it turns out he has another scary power: poison. Although Beowulf and one of his noblemen succeed in killing the dragon, Beowulf slowly dies from the dragon's poisonous bite. Norse and Germanic dragons tend to be snake-like (aka wyrms) and commanding vast hordes of treasure, and these stories helped inspire Smaug from JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit.

The most famous dragon in Norse and Germanic legend is mentioned Fnir. This bad boy wasn't always a dragon, but turned into one. He looks like a snake and doesn't fly, but he does collect enormous amounts of treasure. The hero, Sigurd or Sigfried, can only defeat him by finding his weak spot: hiding beneath him and stabbing him from below in his soft abdomen or his heart. It's interesting how a story like this and the Chinese story of the Dragon's Pearl both contain themes of greed and hoarding, but in one the dragon is the villain and in the other he is the hero.

Mesoamerican dragons

We know dragon myths are popular in Asia and Europe, but what about America? Depending on how you see things, perhaps the most powerful, most prominent deity in Aztec and Mayan culture is a dragon. Quetzalcatl's name means 'feathered serpent', and that is the form he usually took. That's also a pretty apt description of what we know about dinosaurs today – or, by extension, dragons.

A powerful creator deity, he was the god of countless different things in Aztec and Mayan cultures: the sun, the wind, learning and reading, the morning and evening stars, agriculture, the calendar, death and resurrection, and even more. In a legend, Quetzalcatl creates humans from bones he stole from the underworld. Interestingly enough, people may have actually given something back. In 1971, fossilized remains of a huge pterosaur were found in Big Bend National Park. What did scientists call this extraordinary creature? Quetzalcoatlus.

Aboriginal Australian dragons

Many Aboriginal Australian deities appear as serpents, and some of the most famous of all are called Rainbow Serpents. These have many different names in different languages ​​and cultures and appear in countless different stories. What do they have in common? They are huge, they are powerful ancestral creatures, they are associated with water, like Chinese dragons, and they have iridescent or iridescent scales! Whether they are helpful or destructive seems to vary depending on the story… or the mood of the snake.

One type of legendary snake, the Wagyl or Waugal of the Noongar culture, is said to have created the local terrain by gliding over the land with its large, powerful body. The Wagyl left hills and valleys and formed the flow of rivers. It is, like Quetzalcatl, often described as a creator figure who gives life to people. That doesn't mean it can't also be dangerous. It is common for Noongar people to avoid swimming where it appears watery dark and disturbed, because that means there's a Wagyl swimming there; you wouldn't want to disturb him either.

Ancient Greek dragons

Where does the word 'dragon' actually come from? It is derived from an ancient Greek word: dragon. These beasts typically looked like giant snakes, although some had multiple heads (more on that later). Some of these dragons, like the one Beowulf fought, had deadly venom, and some could fly, but most served as intimidating guardians of some powerful tool.

A remarkable dragon guarded the famous Golden Fleece. This dragon never slept and its teeth could turn into soldiers if they fell to the ground. Definitely a menacing enemy to face. Depending on which version of the story you read, the hero Jason killed the dragon or the witch Medea had him fall asleep for him so he could steal his prized Fleece. Another mythological dragon was called a hundred-headed serpent The barn who guarded a tree full of golden apples that Heracles had to retrieve as one of his twelve labors. According to some stories, this dragon was immortalized as the constellation Draco. This makes sense: after all, his head is right under Hercules' foot!

