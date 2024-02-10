Furman football player has died

The Furman University football player who suffered a medical emergency during practice has died, the school says Updated: 11:09 PM EST February 9, 2024

RIGHT NOW THE FURMAN COMMUNITY IS IN MOURNING AFTER FOOTBALL PLAYER BRYCE STANFIELD AT 21 YEARS OLD. THE UNIVERSITY SAYS HE DIED THIS AFTERNOON AT GREENVILLE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AFTER A MEDICAL EMERGENCY DURING TRAINING ON WEDNESDAY. SPORTS DIRECTOR MARC WHITEMAN HAS BEEN FOLLOWING THIS SINCE THE NEWS BREAK EARLIER THIS WEEK. YES, guys, a young man with his whole life ahead of him. YOUR HEART ABSOLUTELY BREAKS FOR BRYCE, HIS FAMILY AND THE FURMAN COMMUNITY. FURMAN UNIVERSITY SAYS THE DEFENSIVE LINEMAN WAS PLACED ON LIFE SUPPORT AFTER HIS COLLECTION DURING THE EARLY MORNING WORKOUT ON WEDNESDAY. STANFIELD ENTERED HIS SENIOR SEASON AND HAD BEEN WITH THE TEAM SINCE HIS FIRST YEAR. HE WAS A HEALTH SCIENCES MAJOR FROM ACWORTH, GEORGIA, AND WAS A KEY CONTRIBUTOR FOR THE PALADINS. He played in all 13 games as they HELD their first outright conference championship in more than 30 years earlier this evening. FURMAN UNIVERSITY HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE WHERE HEAD COACH CLAY HENDRIX AND OTHERS SPOKE. REY LLERENA WAS THERE AND HE JOINS US LIVE FROM CAMPUS NOW. Hey, RAY. AND FURMAN FROM UNIVERSITY OFFICIALS TELL ME THEY'RE STILL PROCESSING STANFIELDS' DEATH, BUT THEY DO SAY HE WILL BE REMEMBERED AS A LEADER BOTH ON AND OFF THE FIELD. YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT SOMEONE WITH A MEGAWATT SMILE. IT JUST LIFTED THE ROOM WHEN HE WAS THERE. FURMAN UNIVERSITY, A VERY EXPERIENCED STUDENT, is mourning the loss of a talented and respected man, 21-year-old BRYCE STANFIELD DIED AT GREENVILLE MEMORIAL FRIDAY, SURROUNDED BY HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAYS AFTER SUFFERING A MEDICAL EMERGENCY. WE NEED A MIRACLE. AND THAT WAS PROBABLY MY NUMBER ONE PRAYER. AND THEN I THINK THE OTHER JUST HAD THE STRENGTH TO REALLY STAND UP FOR OUR BOYS, BECAUSE I HAD TO BE WITH THEM. Officials say the ACWORTH, GEORGIA native STUDYED HEALTH SCIENCES AND WANTED TO GO TO DENTAL SCHOOL. UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT ELIZABETH DAVIS AWARDED HIM HIS DEGREE IN A SMALL, PRIVATE CEREMONY BEFORE HE GAS. SO HE IS A FURMAN GRADUATE, AND THAT WAS SOMETHING THAT WAS VERY IMPORTANT TO HIM AS A STUDENT. IT WAS VERY IMPORTANT TO HIM AND HIS PARENTS. IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO OUR TEAM. BUT ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL THINGS I EVER SEEN WAS THE WHOLE TEAM THERE IN BED WITH HIM, IN THE ROOM, AND SPENDING TIME WITH HIM. STANFIELD ALSO BECAME KNOWN FOR WHAT HE DID OFF THE FIELD, WORKING WITH LOCAL CHILDREN AS A MEMBER OF THE UNIVERSITY MEN OF DISTRIBUTION. NOW THE UNIVERSITY WANTS TO REMEMBER A MAN WHO MEANT SO MUCH TO SO MANY PEOPLE. WE WANT TO RESPECT BRYCE AND HONOR HIM, AND WE WILL, um, BUT AT THE SAME TIME WE DON'T WANT TO CANCEL ALL UNIVERSITY FUNCTIONS BECAUSE THAT'S WHERE OUR COMMUNITY COMES TOGETHER. Um, so being together is very important to the healing process. AND. AND THE UNIVERSITY SAYS THEY HAVE SUPPORT AND ADVICE SERVICES AVAILABLE FOR ANY STUDENT OR FACULTY MEMBER DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. AND FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR STANFIELD HAVE NOT YET ANNOUNCED. LIVE ON FURMAN UNIVERSITY, REY LLERENA WYFF NEWS FOUR. OKAY. THANK YOU. THE RESPONSE ON SOCIAL MEDIA COMES THROUGHOUT THE EVENING. CLEMSON FOOTBALL. OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY IS WITH OUR INSTATE FOOTBALL FAMILY TONIGHT SHANE BEAMER, HEAD COACH OF THE SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS. KEEP THE PALADINS FAMILY AND THE STANFIELD FAMILY IN YOUR PRAYERS. GOD BLESS YOU ALL. AND OF WOFFORD FOOTBALL. Thinking of our friends at FURMAN. SO MANY STANFIELDS TEAMMATES ARE ALSO SHARING THEIR EMOTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA TONIGHT. LUKE CLARK, WHO PLAYED WITH STANFIELD ON THE DEFENSIVE LINE, SAID IT WAS TRULY AN HONOR. BRYCE, I LOVE YOU, BROTHER. REST IN PEACE AND WALK BACK. DOMINIAN. ROBERTO, PLEASE PRAY FOR THE STANFIELD FAMILY. HUG YOUR LOVED ones AND DON'T BE AFRAID TO SAY I LOVE YOU. BRYCE WAS A UNIQUE TEAM MATE, MAN AND BROTHER. WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOUR IMPACT UNTIL WE MEET. HASHTAG STANFIELD STRONG. AS WE LEARN MORE ABOUT THE DEATH OF BRYCE STANFIELD, WI