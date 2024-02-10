Sports
First time in Indian cricket! Prithvi Shaw marks comeback with historic record in Ranji Trophy
Prithvi Shaw marked a spectacular return to competitive cricket by hitting a century in his second innings for Mumbai, putting them top against Chhattisgarh in their Ranji Trophy Group B match in Raipur on Friday. The 24-year-old, who captained the 2018 U-19 World Cup winning team, hit 18 boundaries and three sixes in his knock of 159 off 185 deliveries.
The opener reached the three-figure mark before lunch, becoming the first Indian to score two centuries in the opening session on day one of a first-class cricket match.
He had achieved a similar feat against Assam on his way to his 383-ball 379, the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time.
Shaw's partnership with Bhupen Lalwani produced a huge opening stand of 244 runs, with the latter contributing 102 runs off 238 balls as the 41-time Ranji champions ended the day at 310/4.
With four wins and one defeat from five matches, Mumbai lead the Group B standings, five points ahead of Andhra.
Shaw made a comeback to competitive cricket after a six-month injury during Ranji's final match in Mumbai against Bengal at Eden Gardens. He scored 35 in his return in a match that Mumbai won by an innings and four runs.
It marked his return to the game after August 13 last year when he played for Northants in the English County Championships. His last appearance for India was in July 2021.
Shaw suffered a knee injury during a spell in the province in August, underwent surgery in London and completed a three-month rehabilitation.
He was recently cleared by the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after a fitness test.
He had a successful previous Ranji Trophy season when he amassed 595 runs from 10 innings.
But he had a dismal IPL season with 106 runs from eight innings and lost his place in the Delhi Capitals XI.
Kerala dominates vs Bengal
Sachin Baby hit an unbeaten 110 not out off 220 balls in an unbroken 153-run partnership with Akshay Chandran (76 not out) to steer Kerala to safety against Bengal.
From 112 for four, the duo built a solid stand, which frustrated the Bengal bowlers and helped Kerala end the day at 265/4 after 90 overs.
Kerala opted to bat and lost Rohan Kunnummal after a quick 19. It was followed by a steady 40 from Jalaj Saxena.
However, the Bengal bowlers – Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Ankit Mishra and Shahbaz Ahmed – managed to make crucial breakthroughs before Sachin Baby and Chandran seized the momentum.
Short scores Mumbai 310/4; 86 overs (Prithvi Shaw 159, Bhupen Lalwani 102; Ashish Chouhan 3/84) vs Chhattisgarh.
At Thumba: Kerala 265/4; 90 overs (Sachin Baby 110 not out, Akshay Chandran 76 not out; Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 1/40, Akash Deep 1/55) vs Bengal.
In Guwahati: Assam 235/5; 86 overs (Parvej Musaraf 89, Abhishek Thakuri 77 not out; Amod Yadav 2/48, Sakibul Gani 2/44) vs Bihar.
At Vizianagaram: Andhra 236/4; 80 overs (Ricky Bhui 90 not out, KV Sasikanth 72, Karan Shinde 45 not out; Yash Dayal 1/48, Saurabh Kumar 1/65) vs Uttar Pradesh.
Padikkal's unbeaten 151 helps Karnataka finish 288/5 on Day 1 against TN
Opener Devdutt Padikkal continued his red-hot form to smash an unbeaten 151, his third Ranji Trophy hundred this season, as Karnataka reached 288 for 5 on the opening day of their Group C match against Tamil Nadu in Chennai on Friday. The visitors opted to bat and lost skipper Mayank Agarwal (20) early, with just 35 runs on the board.
Agarwal made his comeback when he missed the last match against Railways after accidentally drinking some liquid on board a flight, which caused a burning sensation in his mouth and throat.
Padikkal then joined forces with opener Ravikumar Samarth (57), building a 132-run partnership for the second wicket and taking their side to a strong position.
The stand was broken after Ajith knocked down Ram Samarth.
While Karnataka lost the third wicket at 226, Padikkal went strong and crossed the long-on boundary quite regularly to pick up his sixth first-class ton.
Hardik Raj, unbeaten on 35, gives company to Padikkal at stumps.
For TN, spinner R Sai Kishore has bagged three wickets so far.
In another draw in Chandigarh, skipper Manan Vohra's fine knock of 134 acted as cover on an otherwise toiling day for Chandigarh against Tripura.
Opting to bat, the hosts got off to a tough start, losing four wickets for just 34 runs.
However, Vohra and Ankit Kaushik (76) came up with a crucial partnership of 169 runs for the fifth wicket to save them.
Finally, Parvez Sultan broke the tie at 213 by trapping Kaushik leg-front, followed by Manisankar Murasingh who got rid of Vohra 30 runs later.
Chandigarh ended the day at 282 for six, with Murasingh taking two wickets for the visitors.
In Surat's Group C match, Railways also had a tough day, finishing at 293 for nine against Goa, with opener Suraj Ahuja (81) and skipper Upendra Yadav (91) being the top scorers. Railroads were 165 to six at one point.
For Goa, Deepraj Gaonkar played with a three-for.
Meanwhile, in Mohali, Gujarat ended the day at 250 to eight.
The opening pair of Priyank Panchal (77) and Aditya Patel (58) amassed a 145-run stand before Siddarth Kaul cleaned up the latter.
The visitors then continued to lose wickets and ended the day on a shaky note.
Kaul and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each for the hosts.
Brief scores: In Chennai: Karnataka 288/5 (Devdutt Padikkal 151 batting; Sai Kishore 3/94) vs Tamil Nadu.
In Chandigarh: Chandigarh 282/6 (Manan Vohra 134; Manisankar Murasingh 2/42) vs Tripura.
In Surat: Railways 293/9 (Upendra Yadav 91; Deepraj Gaonkar 3/26) vs Goa.
In Mohali: Gujarat 250/8 (Priyank Panchal 77, Aditya Patel 58; Siddarth Kaul 3/64) vs Punjab.
