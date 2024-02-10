Sports
Grassroots football club boycotts cup match due to horrific misogyny from opponents | Football
Players from community football club Camden and Islington United (Candi) decided to boycott their Wembley Cup semi-final on Sunday after being exposed to horrific examples of misogyny by their opponents, Munter Hunters FC.
Candi hold the Sunday Wembley Cup, but after reporting the matter to the London Football League and the Amateur Football Alliance, they withdrew from the competition after the league refused to postpone the match while the matter was investigated. The league subsequently agreed to a postponement pending the outcome of an Amateur FA investigation.
Some things are bigger than football, says Kai-Yen Thomas, the men's player representative on the Candi board. We have deep respect for the female players over 80 at our club, the women who coach us and the women who serve on our board. We can't share a pitch with a team with such a derogatory social media presence. We hope that the league and the FA will resolve this urgently so that we can play football again.
Candi knew their league and cup opponents as MHFC, the name by which they are registered in the London Football League and with the Amateur FA. The club became aware that the initials stood for Munter Hunters FC when they were tagged in a post with offensive content on social media before their cup match. Munter is a derogatory term for someone who is unattractive and usually targets women. After further investigation, they found more offensive content on the team's public social media platforms.
MHFC said they were in contact with the FA and as there was an ongoing investigation they would not comment at this time.
Nick Wigmore, Candi's founder and CEO and Sunday team player, said: We built Camden and Islington United precisely because we wanted to show that football could and should be done differently. We have over 50% women on our board, we have an equal number of men's and women's teams, and we have women coaching both men and women. Likewise, we have coaches, both men and women, of Black and Asian descent leading the women's program, which has historically excluded women from global ethnic majorities. This recent incident reaffirms that there is still much work to be done to educate and encourage leagues to take decisive action when they become aware of offensive and discriminatory behavior.
Candi said in a statement that they would not play MHFC until the league shows the will and ability to take meaningful action.
The London Football League confirmed it had postponed the match and said: We prefer to wait for the conclusion of the FA investigation before giving our views on this matter.
Amateur FA CEO Jason Kilby said they take all reports of inappropriate behavior seriously and are committed to eliminating discrimination and encouraging diversity within our workforce and across amateur football.
Kilby added: We have spoken to the competition and advised them to postpone the competition while an investigation is completed. As a sanctioned competitor, we advise them on the processes involved in the application of their competition rules. We follow FA regulations when investigating misconduct and work with the FA disciplinary team as this is a serious matter.
A Football Association spokesperson said: We are working with the Amateur Football Alliance to support their investigation so that the appropriate steps can be taken. We strongly condemn all forms of misogyny, which has no place in football or wider society, and we will ensure that action is taken against any club or individual found guilty of this behaviour. All accusations of this nature are taken very seriously and will not be tolerated in our game.
Candi President Kat Craig said: We are incredibly proud of the players on Sunday's men's team and the alliance they have shown. Sometimes solidarity requires sacrifice, and we are grateful for their support and that of all our players, sponsors, members and the wider community in taking this stand. We want football to be a place for everyone, and we want these words to mean something. We hope this small gesture will bring about positive change.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/09/grassroots-football-club-boycotts-cup-tie-over-opponents-horrific-misogyny
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What's next in Prince Harry's war on the media?
- Grassroots football club boycotts cup match due to horrific misogyny from opponents | Football
- Men's tennis gets off to best start since 2016 with 5-2 win at Georgia State on Friday
- CERT-In issues high-severity warning regarding Google Chrome OS vulnerability: How to stay safe
- Flying high: Major renovation project begins to fly at Miami International Airport
- How Taiwan's elections challenge the power of the Chinese Communist Party | Election news
- Gemini Ultra vs. GPT-4: Did Google beat GPT-4 this time? | Posted by The PyCoach | Artificial Corner | February 2024
- 4.6 magnitude earthquakes shake the storm-hit Los Angeles area
- First time in Indian cricket! Prithvi Shaw marks comeback with historic record in Ranji Trophy
- Gabrielle Union shows off her fit legs in a black mini dress and boots as she heads to Kendrick Lamar's pre-Super Bowl party in Las Vegas
- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson slams Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian Vladimir Putin as 'ridiculous'
- Closing the tech skills gap to support the state's innovation economy | Humboldt Now