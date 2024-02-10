Grassroots football club boycotts cup match due to horrific misogyny from opponents | Football

Players from community football club Camden and Islington United (Candi) decided to boycott their Wembley Cup semi-final on Sunday after being exposed to horrific examples of misogyny by their opponents, Munter Hunters FC.

Candi hold the Sunday Wembley Cup, but after reporting the matter to the London Football League and the Amateur Football Alliance, they withdrew from the competition after the league refused to postpone the match while the matter was investigated. The league subsequently agreed to a postponement pending the outcome of an Amateur FA investigation.

Some things are bigger than football, says Kai-Yen Thomas, the men's player representative on the Candi board. We have deep respect for the female players over 80 at our club, the women who coach us and the women who serve on our board. We can't share a pitch with a team with such a derogatory social media presence. We hope that the league and the FA will resolve this urgently so that we can play football again.

Candi knew their league and cup opponents as MHFC, the name by which they are registered in the London Football League and with the Amateur FA. The club became aware that the initials stood for Munter Hunters FC when they were tagged in a post with offensive content on social media before their cup match. Munter is a derogatory term for someone who is unattractive and usually targets women. After further investigation, they found more offensive content on the team's public social media platforms.

MHFC said they were in contact with the FA and as there was an ongoing investigation they would not comment at this time.

Nick Wigmore, Candi's founder and CEO and Sunday team player, said: We built Camden and Islington United precisely because we wanted to show that football could and should be done differently. We have over 50% women on our board, we have an equal number of men's and women's teams, and we have women coaching both men and women. Likewise, we have coaches, both men and women, of Black and Asian descent leading the women's program, which has historically excluded women from global ethnic majorities. This recent incident reaffirms that there is still much work to be done to educate and encourage leagues to take decisive action when they become aware of offensive and discriminatory behavior.

Candi said in a statement that they would not play MHFC until the league shows the will and ability to take meaningful action.

The London Football League confirmed it had postponed the match and said: We prefer to wait for the conclusion of the FA investigation before giving our views on this matter.

Amateur FA CEO Jason Kilby said they take all reports of inappropriate behavior seriously and are committed to eliminating discrimination and encouraging diversity within our workforce and across amateur football.

Kilby added: We have spoken to the competition and advised them to postpone the competition while an investigation is completed. As a sanctioned competitor, we advise them on the processes involved in the application of their competition rules. We follow FA regulations when investigating misconduct and work with the FA disciplinary team as this is a serious matter.

A Football Association spokesperson said: We are working with the Amateur Football Alliance to support their investigation so that the appropriate steps can be taken. We strongly condemn all forms of misogyny, which has no place in football or wider society, and we will ensure that action is taken against any club or individual found guilty of this behaviour. All accusations of this nature are taken very seriously and will not be tolerated in our game.

Candi President Kat Craig said: We are incredibly proud of the players on Sunday's men's team and the alliance they have shown. Sometimes solidarity requires sacrifice, and we are grateful for their support and that of all our players, sponsors, members and the wider community in taking this stand. We want football to be a place for everyone, and we want these words to mean something. We hope this small gesture will bring about positive change.