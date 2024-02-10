Black bears fall on the first day of Kajikawa Classic





Next game: vs. Wisconsin 10-2-2024 | 3:15 PM February 10 (Sat) / 3:15 PM vs Wisconsin History PHOENIX The University of Maine softball team opened the 2024 season on Friday, losing to Weber State 10-5 and Grand Canyon 10-1 on the first day of the Kajikawa Classic. Krista France led Maine with three hits on the day Katie Jo Moery And Nora Campo had two each. Campo and Anna Margetis hit home runs for Maine. Game 1

Score: Weber is 10, Maine 5

Facts: Weber State 1-0, Maine 0-1

Stadium: GCU Softball Stadium

How it happened The teams were scoreless through the first three innings before Weber State took control with a six-run fourth. The Wildcats then scored three more runs in the fifth.

Maine put runners on the corners in the bottom of the fifth and Krista France drove in Katie Jo Moery who had singled earlier in the inning for the first of five in the frame for Maine.

drove in who had singled earlier in the inning for the first of five in the frame for Maine. Nora Campo then doubled to right field, driving in two runs Anna Margetis sent a two-run shot to left field to pull Maine within four runs.

then doubled to right field, driving in two runs sent a two-run shot to left field to pull Maine within four runs. Weber State would add a run in the top of the seventh for the 10-5 final. Game notes Caitlyn Fallon started and threw 3.2 innings, giving up six earned runs on six hits and two walks and taking the loss Alysen Rieth came in relief and threw 1.1 innings, giving up three hits and three earned runs.

started and threw 3.2 innings, giving up six earned runs on six hits and two walks and taking the loss came in relief and threw 1.1 innings, giving up three hits and three earned runs. Krista France went 2-for-4 with two hits, one RBI and one run scored.

went 2-for-4 with two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Nora Campo hit a two-run double in her pinch-hit appearance.

hit a two-run double in her pinch-hit appearance. Katie Jo Moery recorded Maine's first hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth with a single to center. Moery went 1-for-2 and scored a run.

recorded Maine's first hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth with a single to center. Moery went 1-for-2 and scored a run. Anna Margetis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, her third career home run.

went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, her third career home run. In her first collegiate at bat, Kenedee Giddens earned a walk and one batter later stole second base for her first career steal.

earned a walk and one batter later stole second base for her first career steal. Giddens, Kyli Hernández , Keira Inman And T Smith made their collegiate debut. Game 2

Score: Grand Canyon 10, Maine 1

Facts: Grand Canyon 2-0, Maine 0-2

Stadium: GCU Softball Stadium

How it happened Grand Canyon took a 3–0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a home run.

Nora Campos The first long ball of the year in the top of the second inning made it a two-run game, but the hosts added two runs in the bottom half of the frame.

The first long ball of the year in the top of the second inning made it a two-run game, but the hosts added two runs in the bottom half of the frame. Grand Canyon then hit four in the third and then scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth for the 10-1 lead. Game notes Isabelle True started and threw 2.1 innings, giving up eight runs, five of them earned – on seven hits and two walks, while striking out two Ava Zettlemoyer And Kaly Thomas also thrown.

started and threw 2.1 innings, giving up eight runs, five of them earned – on seven hits and two walks, while striking out two And also thrown. Thomas' performance marked her collegiate debut. She pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit, while striking out two and walking one.

Kenedee Giddens (1-for-3), Krista France (1-for2), Nora Campo (1-for-2) and Katie Jo Moery (1-for-2) recorded hits for the Black Bears.

(1-for-3), (1-for2), (1-for-2) and (1-for-2) recorded hits for the Black Bears. Campo hit a home run in the second inning for Maine's only run of the game. Next one Maine concludes the Kajikawa Classic with two matches tomorrow.

The Black Bears will face Wisconsin at 3:15 PM and host school Arizona State at 8:30 PM.

