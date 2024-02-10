Boston College Men's Hockey beats UNH 6-1 and welcomes Bill OBrien to the Conte Forum





Boston College men's hockey defeated UNH tonight, earning an easy 6-1 victory against the Wildcats. Just over a minute into the match, BC struck, with Cutter Gauthier scoring to take a 1-0 lead. The Eagles quickly earned a power play afterward, scoring immediately to lead 2–0 on a goal from Jack Malone. Just a few minutes later, BC got another power play and Ryan Leonard scored on a rebound to make it 3-0 to Eagles. The Eagles took that 3-0 lead into the first intermission without much of a challenge from UNH. During the first break, Bill O'Brien was introduced to BC for the first time as the new football coach. The Eagles entered the second period without Andre Gasseau, who probably remained in the locker room with an unknown injury. Midway through the second period, on another BC power play, Will Smith sent an absolute rocket into the net to push BC's lead to 4-0. The Eagles led 4-0 to start the third period, but at 4:55 the Wildcats scored on their 22nd shot on goal of the game to cut BC's lead to 4-1. However, about a minute later, Malone scored his second goal of the match to give BC back its four-goal lead. With 6:46 left in the game, Drew Fortescue fought back after a UNH player punched him in the face and both players received a match disqualification. Gauthier put BC up 6-1 with 3:20 left when BC made another power play, assisted by Gabe Perrault. That 6-1 score held despite a late BC penalty, and the Eagles will look to end this week with a win.

