Temple University





PHILADELPHIA Senior Brooke Donabedian and junior Sarah Stallings put on a stellar performance at Friday's dual meet at Penn, where they won three event titles (bars, beam, floor). Donabedan earned wins on beam and floor, while Stallings took first place on beam, but that wasn't enough as Penn took the win with a 195.075 to the Owls' 194.075. Seniorand juniorput on a stellar performance at Friday's dual meet at Penn, where they won three event titles (bars, beam, floor). Donabedan earned wins on beam and floor, while Stallings took first place on beam, but that wasn't enough as Penn took the win with a 195.075 to the Owls' 194.075. HOW IT HAPPENED The Owls posted a total of eight scores of 9.8 or better during Friday's game.

It is the second time this season that Temple has captured three event titles.

Penn led through all four rotations, but the Owls cut the lead after rotation two to .325, the closest they would get. The Quakers held on and won by one point for the win. ROTATION 1 (BAR 47.850) Junior's trio Sarah Stallings second year Emily Johnson and oldest Cyrena Whalen finished in the top three places on bars.

second year and oldest finished in the top three places on bars. She tied for the win for Stallings, her third win on beam this season. The Raleigh, N.C. junior scored a 9.850, her fourth score of 9.8 or better in six meets.

Both Johnson and Whalen tied for third place. The gymnasts from both Owls achieved a score of 9.775. It was Johnson's four score in the 9.7 range, while Whalen has compiled her third straight such scores. ROTATION 2 (VAULT 48,650) The Owls moved within .350 of the Quakers for the lead after rotation two.

Both seniors Mackenzie arrest and freshmen Hannah Weklar The duo shared second place with a score of 9.8. For Weklar it is a career-high score on vault, while Aresta achieved her second score of 9.8 or better this season.

and freshmen The duo shared second place with a score of 9.8. For Weklar it is a career-high score on vault, while Aresta achieved her second score of 9.8 or better this season. Freshman Amelia Budd and juniors Summer Ruski achieved respectable scores on the device with a 9.775 and 9.7 respectively. ROTATION 3 (FLOOR 48,825) The Owls defeated Penn in the third rotation, scoring 48.825 to 48.600 for the Quakers.

Donabedian's winning score of 9.9 was the third win of the season and eighth of her career.

Including Donabedian, each of the last four Owls on the floor scored a 9.7 or better.

Renee Schugman earned a 9.800, her fourth consecutive score of 9.8 or better. ROTATION 4 (BEAM 48.750) Temple finished Friday's meet with a 48.750 on beam but couldn't chase Penn, who sealed the victory with a 49.200 on floor.

Brooke Donabedian's 9.825 led the meet to take her second event win of the night and second on beam this season.

9.825 led the meet to take her second event win of the night and second on beam this season. Freshman Payton Monk was included in the ball line-up for the first time this season. The native of Hanover Township, Pennsylvania earned a score of 9.8. NEXT ONE The Temple gymnasts return to McGonigle Hall for the Cause Meet on Friday, February 16 at 6 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite owls during a post-meeting autograph session in the hall.

