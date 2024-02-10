Furman Football's Bryce Stanfield dies two days after collapsing





GREENVILLE, SC Furman defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield died Friday, two days after collapsing during practice at the school's football stadium. Furman President Elizabeth Davis said in a letter to the university community that Stanfield, 21, died while surrounded by his family and his Furman family. Davis said Stanfield collapsed during a workout Wednesday morning and was taken to a hospital and placed on life support. No other details have been released. We are extremely heartbroken by Bryce's sudden passing and ask that everyone lift up, first and foremost, his parents, Fred and Teri Stanfield and their family, in prayers on this day and in the days to come, Furman coach Clay Hendrix. said in a statement. Stanfield received his Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences, magna cum laude, from Davis during a ceremony Friday morning while surrounded by family members, teammates and coaches. Stanfield was from Acworth, Georgia, and was a letterman for Furman for three years. Davis said Stanfield aspired to attend dental school after graduation. He played all 13 games for Furman last fall and had 13 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks while helping the Paladins go 10-3 and win a Southern Conference championship. Bryce was an outstanding young man and an equally good student, football player and friend, Hendrix said. He was so much a part of who we are as a program and as a school, and was crucial to our success on the football field and by dedicating his time to outreach to our community. In every way he was the best representative we could have. Stanfield was a two-time selection to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll. He served with Furman's Healer Service Corps Men of Distinction, visited patients at Greenville Childrens Hospital and read to children at local schools. Bryce was a beautiful soul, a loving son, a loyal friend, a great teammate and a great student, Furman vice president for intercollegiate athletics Jason Donnelly said in a statement. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from our entire community. Bryce will be greatly missed, but forever remembered in our hearts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2024/02/09/furman-bryce-stanfield-dies-collapse-workout/72544407007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos