Gardner-Webb women's tennis drops road match in Charlotte 6-0





Next game: Western Carolina 13-2-2024 | 2:00 February 13 (Tues) / 2:00 PM Western Carolina Charlotte, NC– The Gardner-Webb women's tennis team opened the road portion of the spring season on Friday afternoon, losing 6-0 to UNC Charlotte at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex. Gardner-Webb is now 1-1 on the season, while Charlotte, which also defeated James Madison 6-1 on Friday, is now 5-4. From the afternoon in the doubles competition, Gardner-Webb's No. 1 tandem of the juniors Emilia Roslund and sophomores Emma Shasteen defeated Lucie Petruzelova and Emma Wilkins of Charlotte 6-2 The Runnin' Bulldogs No.2 senior doubles match Katie Watts (Haslet, Texas) and freshman Milica Prokic (Belgrade, Serbia) battled Sara Suchankovaan and Shona Nakano before the 49ers tandem prevailed 4-6. The Dawgs No. 3 doubles team of freshman Aliz'ee Poulin (Beauceville, Quebec, Canada) and graduating senior Courtney Fyvie (Durbam, South Africa) also fought before losing 3-6 to Lucia Aranda and Teixido Garcia. Charlotte went on to dominate in singles competition as the Runnin' Bulldogs were swept in five of six matches, with one match being rained out. Roslund, a native of Lund, Sweden, lost the No. 1 singles match (2-6, 2-6) to the 'Dawgs to Lucia Quitrio. Sophomore Emma Shasteen – hailing from Floda, Sweeden (5-7, 1-6) lost in the No. 2 singles match to Petruzelova. Poulin (2-6, 2-6) fell to Teixido Garcia in third place in singles. In fourth place in singles, Prokic lost (3-6, 2-6) to Aranda In singles No. 5, Charlotte's Fyvie and Nakano (6-2, 3-6, 0-0 (4-3) were in the 10-point super tiebreak when the match was not completed due to rain. Finally, Charlotte's Wilkins edged past Watts (4-6, 1-6) in sixth and final singles. “Charlotte is very good and well-coached,” said the Gardner-Webb women's tennis coach Jim Koren . “We had an excellent win to start the day at No. 1 doubles and were close at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. We had a set point in the first set at No. 2 singles and were in the ten-point super tiebreak for the third set at singles No. 5 before it rained. The girls did well, and I was proud of that.” Upwards Next oneGardner-Webb will return to action Tuesday afternoon when the 'Dawgs return to Boiling Springs to host Western Carolina. The first match at the Webb Tennis Center is scheduled for 2 p.m.

