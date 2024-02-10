Michigan State hockey rallies for 5-1 win over Michigan in Ann Arbor





The tide may have turned in the seemingly eternal battle between the Michigan and Michigan State hockey teams as the Spartans defeated the Wolverines 5-1 on Friday night at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. Ahead of the two teams' rematch on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, two Detroit Red Wings prospects played big roles as goaltender Trey Augustine (2023 second-round pick) stopped 29 of 30 shots to finishing as the first star of the match, and Red Red took center stage. Savage (2021 fourth-round pick) scored in the third period to give the Spartans a 4-1 lead. ON THE RIGHTS:Sons of former Michigan State basketball stars paving their own path at East Lansing High School It is the Spartans' second straight win in the series, following a 7-5 victory on Jan. 20 in Ann Arbor, and the first winning streak in the series for MSU since winning the weekend series on Nov. 14-16, 2019. The Spartans can make it three in a row with a win over LCA (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). MSU has not defeated UM three straight times in hockey since the 2009-10 season (November 13-14, 2009 and January 29, 2010). Midway through Friday's game, an MSU win streak looked unlikely when UM forward Gavin Brindley broke a scoreless tie with 9:20 remaining in the second after an first period in which the Wolverines had dominated the Spartans, outscoring them 11-6. But Augustine, a freshman who starred at the World Juniors last month, kept MSU in it during the first period, and MSU then defeated UM 8-3 in the second period just before Brindley's goal. That run of play resulted in MSU's Tanner Kelly's tying goal just 35 seconds later. The Spartans turned it on in the third period, outscoring the Wolverines 13-8. MSU took the lead with a pair of goals 3:27 into the period, from Daniel Russell and Maxim trbk, both assisted by Isaac Howard (another World Juniors star) and Karsen Dorwart (the second star of the evening). About 9 minutes after trbk's goal, Savage scored an empty netter, followed 25 seconds later by Jeremy Davidson's empty netter to round out the scoring. Michigan goaltender Jake Barczewski nearly matched Augustine, stopping 25 of the 28 shots he faced. After a poor start to the season series on January 19, in which nearly 170 penalty minutes were handed out in a 7-1 UM victory, the teams behaved much better in the January 20 rematch and that carried over to Friday's game: Only two penalties, for a total of four minutes, were punished with a sharp call on MSU's Reed Lebster a minute after the first goal, and a holding call on UM defenseman Seamus Casey with 7:12 left in the game. Contact Ryan Ford at[email protected]. Follow him on X (which used to be Twitter, you know?)@theford.

