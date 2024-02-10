No. 10 Women's Tennis Downs No. 9 Texas A&M at ITA Indoors

Seattle No. No. 6 Texas Women's Tennis (5-1) topped No. 9 Texas A&M (4-4), 4-2, on Friday at the ITA Team National Indoor Championship in Seattle, Washington in round of 16 action. The Longhorns jumped out to a 4-2 lead and reached the quarterfinals for the fourth straight year.

After clinching the doubles point with wins over Nos. 3 and 1, the Longhorns posted wins in the senior singles Taisiya Pachkaleva at No. 5, No. 36 Angel Rapolu at No. 3 and No. 120 Charlotte Chavatipon at number 4 to capture.

In doubles, the tandem of sophomores Vivian Ovrootsky and Chavatipon finished first by beating Sydney Fitch and Gianna Pielet 6-2 at No. 3. The duo broke all but one of A&M's serves and won consecutive deuce points to go up 3-1 and 4-1 as part of a 4-1. -0 run. A&M managed to hold serve for 5-2, but Texas responded by doing the same in the ensuing game and won the match.

On court No. 1, Pachkaleva and junior Sabina Zeynalova claimed the doubles point for Texas by defeating No. 3 Mary Stoiana and Mia Kupres 6-1. Texas opened the match by going on a 5-0 run before Texas A&M was eventually able to break 5-1 on a deuce point, but Texas broke right back on a deuce point of their own to take the 6-1 victory for the 1-0 overall lead.

To graduate Sasnouskaya asked and Rapolu's match at number 2 against Nicole Khirin and Lucanna Perez was then left incomplete at 4-3. Both teams opened with a two-point serve. Texas broke and took a 3-1 lead later in the game, but A&M responded by going on a 3-0 run when play stopped.

In singles, court No. 5 was the first to finish, with Pachkaleva beating Daria Smetannikov 6-2, 6-3. After Smetannikov held on for a deuce point to make it 1-1, Pachkaleva went on a 3-0 run to take a 4-1 lead. Smetannikov was able to hold serve to make it 4-2, but Pachkaleva held firm and then broke on a big deuce point to end the first set 6-2. In the second, Pachkaleva held serve and broke for a 3-1 lead. However, Smetannikov broke Pachkaleva for the first and only time in the match and held serve in the ensuing match to make it 3–3. Pachkaleva responded by making another 3-0 run to close out the match.

Just seconds later, Rapolu gave the Longhorns a 3-0 lead after defeating No. 24 Kupres 6-2, 6-2 on court No. 3. Rapolu started fast, breaking Kupres and holding serve for an early 2- to take. 0 lead. From then on, both players held serve until Rapolu broke again on a deuce point to make it 5–2 and then held in the next game to win the first set. In the second, Rapolu again got off to a fast start, starting with a 3–0 run, including a two-point win in the last of those games. Kupres responded by breaking Rapolu with a deuce point and holding serve to get himself back into the match. However, Rapolu went on a 3-0 run to close out the match.

After the Longhorns took a 3-0 lead, Texas A&M tried to rally. The next match to end was Court No. 2, where Khirin defeated Sasnouskaya 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, to give Texas A&M their first point of the day. In the first set, both women held their ground, including on a deuce point for Khirin in the opening game, until later breaking on another deuce point for a 4-2 lead. However, Sasnouskaya responded by taking the first set with a 4-0 run, while the last two came to deuce. In the second inning, Khirin gained momentum by holding her first two service games and breaking Sasnouskaya with a deuce point for a 3–1 lead. Sasnouskaya responded with a break of her own to make it 3-2, but Khirin made a 3-0 run to end the second set and force a third set. In the final set, both women broke each other to open, 1-1, but Khirin went on a 4-0 run that was interrupted by a two-point win, increasing her lead to 5-1. Sasnouskaya won a deuce break point in the ensuing match to push the score to 5-2, but Khirin broke immediately afterwards to take the final set and win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

On court No. 1, Zeynalova got off to a fast start against No. 1 Stoiana, winning a deuce point and going up 2-0 before breaking to push her lead to 3-0. However, Stoiana found her groove and went on a 5-0 run with two two-point wins, making it 4-3 and 5-3. Zeynalova managed to break and came back to 5-4, but Stoiana broke in the next game and took the first set, 6-4. The second set followed the same pattern with Zeynalova holding serve twice and breaking twice to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Stoiana fought back and won two deuce points as part of her own 4-0 run to level the second set, 4-4. Zeynalova broke on a deuce point to regain the lead at 5-4 and serve for the set, but that was short-lived. Stoiana went on a 3-0 run to win the second set 7-5 to cut Texas' overall lead 3-2.

With the score at 3-2 for Texas, there were only two matches remaining, one of which was between Chavatipon and Perez on court No. 4. In the first set, Chavatipon broke, held and broke again to open with a 3-0 lead, but Perez broke and then held on consecutive deuce points to pull within 3-2. Then both women held serve for the remainder of the first set, including a two-point hold from Chavatipon to make it 5-3 before winning the first set 6-4. In the second set it was Perez who made a fast start, broke and then held on for a deuce point to go up 3-1 after both women played their first service games. Chavtipon held the deuce point for 3-2, but it wouldn't be enough. Both women held serve the rest of the way until Perez broke to win 6-3. In the third and final set, Chavatipon again took a 3-0 lead after a break, hold and break. However, Perez broke and held on for consecutive deuce points to make it 3-2. After that sequence, both women took turns holding serve, including a big two-point hold that gave Chavatipon a 5-3 lead. Chavatipon then won the third set 6-4 and took the team victory for Texas.

The only unfinished match was on court No. 6 between Ovrootsky and Jeanette Mireles, who retired at 3-6, 7-6 (4), 2-1. Ovrootsky broke to open with a 1-0 lead, but Mireles responded by going on a 5-0 run, including three two-point wins, making it 1-1, 2-1 and 5-1. Ovrootsky managed to break and hold to make it 5-3, but Mireles took the first set 6-3. Ovrootsky fought back in the second set and forced a tiebreak at 6-6. After going down 1–0 in the second set, Ovrootsky made a 3–0 run to take a 3–1 lead and never went down again in the tiebreak. Mireles fought back to briefly level the score at 4-4, but Ovrootsky responded with another 3-0 run to win the tiebreak and the second set 7-6 (4). Ovrootsky appeared to have momentum in the third set, but play was halted when the score stood at 2-1 in Ovrootsky's favor.

The Longhorns will next face No. 3 Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals of the ITA National Indoor Championships on February 10 at 6:30 PT/8:30 CT.

#10 Texas 4, #9 Texas A&M 2

Singles Order of Finish (5,3,2,1,4)

1. #1 Mary Stoiana (GUEST) def. Sabina Zeynalova (TEXAS) 6-4, 7-5

2. #32 Nicole Khirin (GUEST) final #29 Sasnouskaya asked (TEXAS) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

3. #36 Angel Rapolu (TEXAS) final #24 Mia Kupres (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

4. #120 Charlotte Chavatipon (TEXAS) final Luciana Perez (TAMU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

5. Taisiya Pachkaleva (TEXAS) final Daria Smetannikov (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

6. Vivian Ovrootsky (TEXAS) vs. Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) 3-6, 7-6 (4), 2-1, unfinished