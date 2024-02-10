Pilots beat Wazzu in women's tennis thriller





Next game: vs. Denver 10-2-2024 | 2:00 February 10 (Sat) / 2:00 PM vs Denver PORTLAND, Ore. In a matchup between future West Coast Conference foes, the Portland women's tennis team earned a thrilling 4-3 victory over Washington State on Friday at the Louisiana Pacific Tennis Center. The Pilots improve to 4-2 with the win, while the Cougars fall to 4-2 overall. Portland freshman Nadine Arbaizar Martinez came through with the deciding point, beating Martina Markov 7-6, 6-4 in No. 6 singles, sparking the celebration on the court. The match was exciting from start to finish, starting with a hard-fought doubles point. After Washington State posted a 6-3 victory in the No. 2 doubles match, Portland secured the point with 6-4 wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 positions. “We played some of our best tennis of the season today,” said Portland head coach Filip Zivkovic. “The doubles point was huge and set the tone for the rest of the match.” Singles play featured numerous high-intensity matches and the Pilots were able to win the big points. Sally Pethybridge doubled Portland's lead with a 6-0, 6-3 win over No. 2, but the Cougars answered with straight set wins over No. 3 and No. 4 to make it 2-2 overall. Iva Zelic then fought off a match point to win the last four matches and earn a 2-6, 7-6, 7-5 win against Eva Alvarez Sande at No. 1 singles to put the Pilots ahead 3-2. “Iva played with so much passion and heart today and that's when she was at her best,” Zivkovic said. “Sally has played at a completely different level in the last four games and today was another fantastic performance from her.” WSU evened the score again after Hania Abouelsaad scored a three-set comeback victory against Aleksandra Dimitrijevic to earn the deciding point at No. 6 singles. Arbaizar Martinez fell behind 5-1 in the opening set but stormed back to take the set in a 9-7 tiebreak and then hit a clutch serve on match point to send the Pilots to victory. This is the fourth time this dual season that a game in Portland has been decided by a 4-3 margin, with the Pilots winning 2-2 in those games. “Nadine is a quick learner,” Zivkovic noted. “She was incredibly calm in big moments today and once again put the team on her back. This time she performed incredibly well under pressure and gave us a huge win. I am very proud of this group and we are all looking forward to another great battle tomorrow.” Portland returns to action tomorrow with a neutral-site match against the Denver Pioneers in Eugene. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Student Tennis Center. Portland 4, Washington State 3

Portland, Oregon (Louisiana Pacific Tennis Center)

February 9, 2024 Singles 1. Iva Zelic (POR) final. Eva Alvarez Sande (WSU) 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5

2. Sally Pethybridge (POR) defeated Yura Nakagawa (WSU) 6-0, 6-3

3. FIFA Kumhom (WSU) def. Alaia Rubio Perez (POR) 6-4, 6-4

4. Elyse Tse (WSU) def. Rimona Rouf (POR) 6-1, 6-1

5. Hania Abouelsaad (WSU) def. Aleksandra Dimitrijevic (POR) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

6. Martina Markov (WSU) vs. Nadine Arbaizar Martínez (POR) 7-6 (7) Double 1. Zelic/Pethybridge (POR) final. Alvarez Sande/Tse (WSU) 6-4

2. Kumhom/Nakagawa (WSU) def. Rouf/Dimitrijević (POR) 6-3

3. Rubio Perez/Meagan Pearson (POR) def. Abouelsaad/Markov (WSU) 6-4 Match Notes: Washington State 4-2

Portland 4-2

