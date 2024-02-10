Titarsolej, Moore Notch event titles in battle at No. 5 Kentucky





LEXINGTON, Ky. The No. 12-ranked University of Missouri gymnastics team stayed in the match throughout but dropped a match to No. 5 Kentucky, 197.350-196.600, on Friday night at Rupp Arena. A pair of Tigers won event titles, with senior Mara Titarsolej claimed the beam title with a 9.950 and junior Jocelyn Moore co-owner of the floor crown with her second almost perfect score of 2024 with a 9.975. FIRST ROTATION With a solid opening rotation on bars, Missouri scored a 49.425 for the second-best score on apparatus in program history. Behind Titarsolej's event title-winning 9.950, two Tigers scored their season bests on the event, with Moore and graduate student Hollyn Patrick each will pick up their first 9,900s of 2024. Freshman Rayna Light earned a 9.850, her best score in a Missouri leo, while graduating Sienna Schreiber added a 9,825. SECOND ROTATION Moore and freshmen Hannah Horton continued their strong campaigns on vault, each posting a team-high 9.900 and scoring a 49.250 as a team. Junior Amari Celestine added a 9.850, while Schreiber and junior Grace Anne Davis each recorded a 9,800. THIRD ROTATION The Fab Floor once again met its high standards, with a score of 49.525, surpassing 49.5 for the third time in a row. The figure also ranked ninth in program history. In addition to Moore's 9.975, Celestine had her best floor score of the year with a 9.950 in fourth place. With their scores carrying the load, Horton and freshmen Kennedy Griffin each scored a 9.875, while Schreiber scored a 9.850 in the opening position. FOURTH ROTATION Missouri scored a 48.400 on beam in the final rotation. Davis recorded a 9.850 to lead the team. MEET NOTES Missouri recorded the second-best bar rotation in program history with a 49.425.

The Tigers' team score on floor of 49.525 tied for the ninth-best mark in program history. The team has three consecutive scores of 49.5 or higher on the apparatus.

With her almost perfect score, Jocelyn Moore now has nine consecutive 9.9 floor routines dating back to the 2023 SEC Championship.

Mara Titarsolej has scored 9.9 three times in the last four meetings on beam.

has scored 9.9 three times in the last four meetings on beam. Amari Celestine earned a 9.950 on floor for her best score on apparatus this season. It is her best score since achieving the same result against Auburn on February 19, 2023. NEXT ONE The Tigers head to St. Charles, Missouri, for the Mizzou to the Lou matchup next Friday, February 16. Missouri will face SEC foe No. 6 Florida, Braggin' Rights rival No. 25 Illinois and its in-state counterpart Lindenwood. inside Family Arena. The first touch is scheduled for 6:00 PM CT and the action will be broadcast on SEC Network. FOLLOW THE TIGERS Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Gymnastics. You can also find the Tigers on social media by liking us on Facebook (Mizzou Gymnastics) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@MizzouGym).

