BREAKING: Bill O'Brien hired as head coach of Boston College Football





On Friday morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bill O'Brien is expected to be hired to replace Jeff Hafley as head coach of Boston College Football. Sources: Boston College is working on a deal to hire Bill OBrien as the school's next head coach. A deal is expected soon, giving BC a renowned coach with extensive NFL experience and strong local ties. pic.twitter.com/WBh50h0GoP Peter Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 9, 2024 Hafley left BC for the Green Bay Packers last week, leaving the Eagles in a very difficult spot late in the coaching cycle and with the potential for a player exodus into the transfer portal. But Boston College's administration worked quickly to secure a replacement in just over a week, and with starting QB Thomas Castellanos announcing his intention to stay at BC, it appears the program is set up well despite the circumstances . OBrien reportedly defeated Boston College's Al Washington in the final round of interviews. Bill O'Brien is originally from Massachusetts and is best known in the Boston area for his role at the New England Patriots. O'Brien coached on the offensive staff in New England from 2007 to 2011, some of the best years of Tom Brady's career (including two MVP seasons), and he also returned to the team for the 2023 season. When Bill Belichick's departure from the Patriots became official at the end of the regular season, O'Brien initially left New England to become the offensive coordinator for State of Ohio under our old friend Ryan Day, but has now enlisted OSU to stay in the Boston area to coach Boston College. The most prominent job OBrien has held was his stint as head coach of the Houston Texans from 2013-2020, where he was the NFL Playoffs four times and had an overall record of 52-48. But he also had very complete career coaching in the university ranks. O'Brien initially emerged as offensive coordinator for Georgia Tech and Duke before ultimately landing with the Patriots in 2007, returning to a college OC role under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2020-2021. After his first stint with the Pats, OBrien took his first-ever head coaching job at Penn State in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Despite numerous sanctions against PSU, including a reduction in scholarships and a four-year ban after the season, O'Brien steadied the ship and led the Nittany Lions to a record of 7-5 and 8-4 in his two seasons as head coach. His performance there showed great leadership under extenuating circumstances, a quality that will be very helpful to a Boston College program that is often outpaced in funding and resources. Welcome to the Heights, Coach O'Brien! Be sure to check back here at BC Interruption in the coming weeks as we analyze what this hire will mean for the Boston College program on the field, on the recruiting trail and in the media.

