Cal hosts Pepperdine on Super Sunday







Kelley L Cox/KLC photos Mikey Wright, who won twice in doubles vs. UC Davis, brings a 10-8 doubles record into Sunday's match against the Waves.

The California men's tennis team continues its early-season homestand when the Golden Bears (2-3) take on Pepperdine (1-3) on Sunday in a non-conference match at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Admission to the regular tennis season is free at Cal. Match details Cal vs. Pepperdine When: Saturday, February 11, 11am PT

Where: Hellman Tennis Complex, Berkeley, California.

Watch: Livestream The Bears and Waves last faced off in 2022-23, when Pepperdine defeated Cal 4-3 in Malibu. Last time out: Bears beat UC Davis in doubleheader Cal is on a two-game winning streak and is 2-0 at home after beating UC Davis in a doubleheader last Saturday in Hellman. The Bears defeated the Aggies 5-0 and 5-2 Johannes Kim And Timofey Stepanov respectively winning the matches. Kim defeated Lucas Bollinger 6-4, 6-2 to secure the opening match, while Stepanov defeated Brett Brinkman 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 in the nightcap. The Bears won the doubles point in both matches. Exploring the bears The couple Alex Chang And Carl Emil Overbeck (3-2 record compiled in the fall) is ranked 59th in the latest ITA doubles poll

And (3-2 record compiled in the fall) is ranked 59th in the latest ITA doubles poll Sophomore Jonathan Irwanto (15-9) leads the Bears in singles wins

(15-9) leads the Bears in singles wins Both Chang (13-6) and Timofey Stepanov (11-10) won twice in singles against UC Davis

(11-10) won twice in singles against UC Davis Overbeck (11-10) captured the singles title at the Jack Kramer Invitational to close out the first half of the season

Cal made two recent changes to its schedule, eliminating a Feb. 29 game against USC in La Jolla and adding a March 3 game against UC San Diego in La Jolla.

Chris Quinta (UCLA '08) is in his third season as Peter Wright, director of men's tennis

(UCLA '08) is in his third season as Peter Wright, director of men's tennis Francis Sargeant (BYU '15) is in his third season as a Cal assistant coach

(BYU '15) is in his third season as a Cal assistant coach Former Santa Clara star Vasileios Iliopoulos is in his first season as a Cal assistant coach Exploring the waves Pepperdine lost 6-1 to Stanford on Friday at The Farm

The Waves played their first three dual matches in Malibu, beating Georgia Tech 4-3 and then losing to No. 21 Michigan State, 5-2, and No. 18 Arizona State, 4-3

Edward Winter is in second place in the singles

The duo Winter and Maxi Homberg are in 46th place in doubles

Adam Schaechterle is in his sixth year as head coach of the Waves The next time Cal completes its early four-match homestand when the Bears host San Diego at noon PT on February 18 at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Stay informed For more coverage of the bears, follow them on Twitter (@CalMensTennis), Instagram (@CalMensTennis) and Facebook (@CalMensTennis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2024/2/9/mens-tennis-cal-hosts-pepperdine-on-super-sunday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos