Football fever grips Jordan ahead of historic 2023 AFC Asian Cup final | AFC Asian Cup News

Amman, Jordan For Mohammad Trakhan, a cafe owner in Amman, tennis has always been the sport of choice, despite living in a football-mad country.

He demonstrates his passion for the game by swinging an imaginary racket before squeezing a glass of fresh orange juice in his colorful, rustic hilltop cafe in the Jordanian capital.

This week, however, the 37-year-old has switched his focus to football.

Jordan is in the final of the Asian Cup for the first time in its history and Trakhan, the reluctant football fan, predicts a 3-1 victory for his side over favorites Qatar.

Football fever has really gripped the country with 11 million inhabitants.

On Tuesday night, as the referee's full-time whistle confirmed Jordan's victory over mighty South Korea in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, thousands of people poured into the streets to celebrate.

Traffic came to a standstill as fans dressed in Jordanian keffiyehs waved flags, belted out football chants and broke out into improvised performances of the traditional dabke dance.

In a central thoroughfare along a quiet residential area, teenagers set off makeshift flares by igniting spray from aerosol cans, while others climbed on top of each other, causing the crowd to sway and lose their balance.

Stern-faced police officers blared their sirens as they tried to sweep away the merry crowd of fans, but drowned out by the raucous crowd, they soon admitted defeat and stepped aside.

Are we now France or Argentina?

Jordan is ranked 78th in the FIFA team rankings and their historic football performance has captivated the country.

The fiery atmosphere has sparked interest in the game among the uninitiated, including Mohammad al-Khayyat, a gregarious marketing executive who admittedly doesn't watch much football.

It is the first time that we have reached the final of this tournament and we are all in shock, he told Al Jazeera.

We wonder: wait, are we France or Argentina?

The reference to the 2022 World Cup finalists in Qatar is not the only exaggeration.

For many Jordanians, including 23-year-old store clerk Anas Awad, Tuesday night was Jordan's best night.

Looking out onto a busy street in central Amman, Awad says the celebration will be much bigger on Saturday evening if Jordan wins the final.

While most an-Nashama (men's) fans are betting on a win for their team, more serious fans are predicting a tough match.

Waseem Mustafa, a sales assistant and avid kickboxer, draws on his own experience in the sport and urges caution when predicting an easy win.

Qatar is a strong team, he says, looking at the floor with furrowed brows before going ahead with a 2-1 win against Jordan.

Awad, the shop assistant, says he is impressed by tournament hosts Qatar. He says he would have flown to the match at Lusail Stadium if he were richer.

Thousands of Jordanians enjoyed attending the final, whether it was taking last-minute flights to Doha or buying the football teams' shirts at local markets.

Sales of replica Jordan football shirts have gone through the roof at Mustafa's store. His store manager desperately orders new batches via WhatsApp to meet demand, while a proud father places an order for his three children.

A local travel agency told Al Jazeera they had been inundated with requests from football fans desperate to fly to Qatar.

Israel's war against Gaza overshadows the festivities

An-Nasham's success is the talk of the town, but not everyone celebrated the victory on Tuesday.

Mohammed al-Barghuti, a mild-mannered customer at a popular clothing store in central Amman, chose to watch the match at home out of respect for Palestinians facing the wrath of Israel's war on Gaza.

I felt [we] He couldn't celebrate in public when people were being killed, he said solemnly.

Without the war you would have seen ten times more celebrations on the streets than on Tuesday.

According to UNRWA, Jordan is home to more than two million registered Palestinian refugees.

Yahya Nasser, a 21-year-old hairdresser and pastry chef in training, has no plans to celebrate if Jordan wins. Football, he says, is the last thing on his mind.

As a Jordanian of Palestinian descent, he cannot enjoy anything when he sees his people fighting for their land and their lives.

Trakhan, the cafe owner, is originally from Palestine and says he doesn't mind other people celebrating, but will watch the final in a subdued atmosphere, perhaps on his phone with a few friends.