Sports
The story behind the video that everyone in the tennis world is talking about
Something strange happened in tennis last week. Tennis was fun; and irreverent; and ironic; and surprising.
For almost 150 years, tennis has generally taken itself extremely seriously. Center Court at Wimbledon and Sunday Mass are not so different. The Australian Open made a revolutionary change last month by allowing spectators to return to their seats between each match, instead of making them wait for the substitutions that only happen every other match.
Miraculously, the sun rose in the east the next day.
And then came last Wednesday, when a five-minute video of some of the sport's biggest stars revealing the supposed truth about the game (that it's a scripted production rather than an actual sport) started pinging the Internet, which heralded the start of season 52. of the men's tour.
There was Andy Murray (or was it an actor named Fraser McKnight?) looking very serious and sitting for a tell-all interview.
The players, the matches, it's all made up, he said. Let's face it, people are stupid, so they will buy anything.
There was Novak Djokovic revealing his true identity as actor Bert Critchley, practicing ripping his shirt in front of a bathroom mirror and discussing his process for getting into character.
I want to tell Novak the truth, he said. What does he think, what does he feel, what would motivate him if he were a real person?
There were Dominic Thiem and Andrey Rublev in a studio adding their specific moans and grunts to their strokes. There was Stan Wawrinka being standoffish with a production assistant, and Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz spending time waiting to be called on set, and Gael Monfils hobbling through a mobility exercise because he's basically an actor who's terribly unathletic.
It was all very This Is Spinal Tap, or Ricky Gervais in the heyday of the original episodes of The Office.
And therefore very un-tennis. That was kind of the point.
Behind this pivot are two Brits, Tom Greaves and Will Pearson, who joined ATP Media about a year ago, which is essentially the television company for men's tennis and the biggest tournaments that aren't the four Grand Slams. Suffice it to say that Greaves and Pearson were not hired for their ability to produce shows where pundits would harp on the merits of western grip versus continental.
They came at the insistence of Andrea Gaudenzi, the chairman of the ATP Tour and a former player who has worked in the music industry after his retirement, and Mark Webster, the CEO of ATP Media, both of whom have been wanting for the sport to have outdoor television opportunities to exploit the competitions themselves to expand their audience.
Greaves and Pearson had spent much of the previous decade doing that for the European Tour, which, thanks in part to their efforts, had developed a reputation for having a little more fun and personality than its American counterpart.
Granted, that might not have been much of a lift. Yet, in addition to some more traditional, narrative productions, there was that viral video of the Guinness World Records attempt by a team of four golfers to play the fastest hole.
There was the meeting of the Committee content, where golfers try to come up with content to sell their tour (cats playing piano?). There was a video of the anger management meeting. All golfers with quite a temperamental reputation are very happy to poke a bit of fun at themselves, Greaves said.
What we were trying to do in general was have a real range of different types of flavors, Pearson said.
Now they do the same job for tennis, as strange as that may seem to only white tennis players.
Last year they convinced Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune to play tiebreaker with rackets with very few strings. They convinced Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov to play a tiebreaker match using rackets left over from 40 and 70 years ago.
And then last month Greaves and Pearson headed to Australia with a production team with one of the ideas that had evolved from their endless brainstorming sessions into a script, and with a mission to convince a handful of unsuspecting players to do something where they and their sport were barely able to do so. done before, that is, to make a farce of it.
First they came to Murray, who is known for his dry and sarcastic humor. He immediately grabbed it and nailed his lines, giving them the bait they needed.
“We got him to say a few more lines that will come out later and might be funnier,” Greaves said.
They showed the Murray cuts to Djokovic, who immediately understood what they were up to. Djokovic gave his first take on one of his lines, then said he could do better, and asked for a chance to do it again. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has dabbled in filmmaking himself, did the same.
After the video came out on Wednesday, everyone in the tennis world started talking about it, instead of the tournaments taking place in Dallas, Abu Dhabi or the south of France.
Hilarious, wrote Coco Gauff on X, formerly known as Twitter.
How do I get a better role on the WTA show? Because my character sucks!, posted Magda Linette, the veteran Poland native who has reached just one Grand Slam singles semifinal.
That may be possible. While no women were involved in this production, as Greaves and Pearson work for ATP Media, which represents the top five non-Grand Slam tournaments involving both men and women, they were keen to include the ladies.
You can get content with a different feel if it's more of an ensemble thing, Pearson said.
Look out for some outtakes and bloopers from the Australian filming in the near future. Critchley and McKnight, the actors who play Djokovic and Murray on the ATP Tour, may or may not get their own social media accounts.
We just wanted to do something that would surprise people and make them say, 'Wow, where did that come from?'” Greaves said.
Finished. And finished.
(Top photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://theathletic.com/5264711/2024/02/10/tennis-atp-video-murray-djokovic/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The story behind the video that everyone in the tennis world is talking about
- Issa Rae looks radiant in a blue cutout dress as she joins stylish Nina Dobrev at the star-studded EA Sports Madden Bowl event in Las Vegas
- Gaza government warns of global massacre if Rafah is invaded
- Football fever grips Jordan ahead of historic 2023 AFC Asian Cup final | AFC Asian Cup News
- Toobin says that's the only moment people will remember from Biden's speech
- Google Play Redemption Code 2024 Today, February 10, 2024 – Rs 10, 30, 80, 159, 200 Gift Card Promo Code
- Viagra may reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease
- Activists protest as alleged atrocities suspect eyes Indonesian presidency
- Real Cricket 25 V2 RC20 New Update Here
- Web Application – Google Script Web App, import HTML from library
- “I know what the hell I'm doing:” Biden angrily defends his fitness for office
- Sanjay Gupta Slams Bollywood Actors for Their Exorbitant Fees: This Needs to Change! |