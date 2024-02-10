The story behind the video that everyone in the tennis world is talking about

Something strange happened in tennis last week. Tennis was fun; and irreverent; and ironic; and surprising.

For almost 150 years, tennis has generally taken itself extremely seriously. Center Court at Wimbledon and Sunday Mass are not so different. The Australian Open made a revolutionary change last month by allowing spectators to return to their seats between each match, instead of making them wait for the substitutions that only happen every other match.

Miraculously, the sun rose in the east the next day.

And then came last Wednesday, when a five-minute video of some of the sport's biggest stars revealing the supposed truth about the game (that it's a scripted production rather than an actual sport) started pinging the Internet, which heralded the start of season 52. of the men's tour.

There was Andy Murray (or was it an actor named Fraser McKnight?) looking very serious and sitting for a tell-all interview.

The players, the matches, it's all made up, he said. Let's face it, people are stupid, so they will buy anything.

There was Novak Djokovic revealing his true identity as actor Bert Critchley, practicing ripping his shirt in front of a bathroom mirror and discussing his process for getting into character.

I want to tell Novak the truth, he said. What does he think, what does he feel, what would motivate him if he were a real person?

There were Dominic Thiem and Andrey Rublev in a studio adding their specific moans and grunts to their strokes. There was Stan Wawrinka being standoffish with a production assistant, and Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz spending time waiting to be called on set, and Gael Monfils hobbling through a mobility exercise because he's basically an actor who's terribly unathletic.

It was all very This Is Spinal Tap, or Ricky Gervais in the heyday of the original episodes of The Office.

And therefore very un-tennis. That was kind of the point.

Behind this pivot are two Brits, Tom Greaves and Will Pearson, who joined ATP Media about a year ago, which is essentially the television company for men's tennis and the biggest tournaments that aren't the four Grand Slams. Suffice it to say that Greaves and Pearson were not hired for their ability to produce shows where pundits would harp on the merits of western grip versus continental.

They came at the insistence of Andrea Gaudenzi, the chairman of the ATP Tour and a former player who has worked in the music industry after his retirement, and Mark Webster, the CEO of ATP Media, both of whom have been wanting for the sport to have outdoor television opportunities to exploit the competitions themselves to expand their audience.

Greaves and Pearson had spent much of the previous decade doing that for the European Tour, which, thanks in part to their efforts, had developed a reputation for having a little more fun and personality than its American counterpart.

Granted, that might not have been much of a lift. Yet, in addition to some more traditional, narrative productions, there was that viral video of the Guinness World Records attempt by a team of four golfers to play the fastest hole.

There was the meeting of the Committee content, where golfers try to come up with content to sell their tour (cats playing piano?). There was a video of the anger management meeting. All golfers with quite a temperamental reputation are very happy to poke a bit of fun at themselves, Greaves said.

What we were trying to do in general was have a real range of different types of flavors, Pearson said.

Now they do the same job for tennis, as strange as that may seem to only white tennis players.

Last year they convinced Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune to play tiebreaker with rackets with very few strings. They convinced Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov to play a tiebreaker match using rackets left over from 40 and 70 years ago.

And then last month Greaves and Pearson headed to Australia with a production team with one of the ideas that had evolved from their endless brainstorming sessions into a script, and with a mission to convince a handful of unsuspecting players to do something where they and their sport were barely able to do so. done before, that is, to make a farce of it.

First they came to Murray, who is known for his dry and sarcastic humor. He immediately grabbed it and nailed his lines, giving them the bait they needed.

“We got him to say a few more lines that will come out later and might be funnier,” Greaves said.

They showed the Murray cuts to Djokovic, who immediately understood what they were up to. Djokovic gave his first take on one of his lines, then said he could do better, and asked for a chance to do it again. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has dabbled in filmmaking himself, did the same.

After the video came out on Wednesday, everyone in the tennis world started talking about it, instead of the tournaments taking place in Dallas, Abu Dhabi or the south of France.

Hilarious, wrote Coco Gauff on X, formerly known as Twitter.

How do I get a better role on the WTA show? Because my character sucks!, posted Magda Linette, the veteran Poland native who has reached just one Grand Slam singles semifinal.

That may be possible. While no women were involved in this production, as Greaves and Pearson work for ATP Media, which represents the top five non-Grand Slam tournaments involving both men and women, they were keen to include the ladies.

You can get content with a different feel if it's more of an ensemble thing, Pearson said.

Look out for some outtakes and bloopers from the Australian filming in the near future. Critchley and McKnight, the actors who play Djokovic and Murray on the ATP Tour, may or may not get their own social media accounts.

We just wanted to do something that would surprise people and make them say, 'Wow, where did that come from?'” Greaves said.

Finished. And finished.

(Top photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images)