Table tennis players keep an eye on the Olympics after 15 years





Table tennis H NI The national table tennis team will have an intensive training camp in Nanning, China, as part of their Olympic qualification plan. All the strongest players have been training in H Ni and HCM City since January 22. They get a short break for the Tt (Lunar New Year) Festival before training again until the end of March. As planned, they leave for Nanning for a month. It is expected that on May 3, the entire team will go to Thailand to attend the Olympic table tennis qualifying tournaments in Asia. Vit Nam has not participated in any Olympic qualifications for years. Their last appearance at the Olympics was in 2008, with only Kin representing Quc in the men's singles. Last year the team did not participate in the event in Thailand due to the finances and poor ability of the athletes. However, according to Phan Anh Tun, general secretary of the Vit Nam Table Tennis Federation, participating in the qualification in Thailand would not cost much. At the same time, this was a tournament of the World Table Tennis Federation, which brought together many quality players from Southeast Asia and Asia, so it will be an opportunity for Vietnamese athletes to hone their technique. He added that the Chinese training camp would help his players gain confidence in their abilities and be ready for the May 23-25 ​​Olympic qualifier in Pattaya. As many as 21 qualified singles slots, 11 men and 10 women, will be claimed by successful athletes. A total of 172 athletes, 70 of them in singles, will participate in the table tennis competition in Paris 2024. The table tennis competition will take place from July 27 to August 10, with the first final taking place on July 30 at the South Paris Arena, an exhibition and conference center that will be a key hub during the Paris 2024 Games. VNS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vietnamnews.vn/sports/1650411/table-tennis-players-keep-eyes-on-olympics-after-15-years.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos