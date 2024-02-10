NEW YORK The 10eThe ranked Columbia men's tennis team used a strong performance in both doubles and singles to earn a 4-1 victory over No. 7 Tennessee on Friday evening at the Philip and Cheryl Milstein Family Tennis Center.

The win marks Columbia's first top-10 victory since defeating No. 9 Baylor at the 2019 ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago. Columbia improves to 5-1 overall this season and now leads the overall series against Tennessee 3-2.

“Any time you beat a team of (Tennessee's) caliber, you get the feeling that all the work we put in is worth it,” Bidyut K. Goswami Head Coach of Men's Tennis Howard Endelman said. “There are a lot of good teams. The margins are very close. We just played NC State and were down 3-0. Here we were, 3-0 and Tennessee came back. Our guys should be very proud of that. how they competed against a really top program like Tennessee.”

Columbia stole the momentum early with a strong double attack. Theo Wijngar And Michael Zheng have teamed up to achieve a top-10 top doubles win. The 24e-ranked duo of Nicolaas Kotzen And Max Westphal closed out the doubles match with a victory over No. 2, making Columbia the first team to win the doubles point against Tennessee this season.

Winegar and Zheng wasted no time as they posted an impressive 6-2 victory over No. 9 Angel Diaz and Johannus on Monday in the No. 1 doubles match. On the next field, no. 24 Nicolaas Kotzen and Westphal tried to fend off a comeback attempt by No. 28 Shunsuke Mitsui and Filip Pieczonka. Nicolaas Kotzen and Westphal prevailed in a 6-4 win to put Columbia ahead, 1-0 to start the dual match.

“We knew we had to prepare from the beginning,” Westphal said. “We had really good energy. We were jumping to serve well and return well. I think in this environment we were just better prepared than them. We knew we could beat (Tennessee) in doubles and in the singles, and I'm really glad we did it.”

Sachin Palta And Alex Kotzen tied at the number 3 spot. The duo played a back-and-forth match with Filip Apltauer and Younes Lalami. The match did not end with Alex Kotzen and Palta in the lead, 6-5.

“Tennessee has historically always had some of the best doubles pairs in the country, so to come here and get the doubles point out of three really good doubles pairs that they have, I was really happy with that,” Endelman said. “The thing about Tennessee is you know they're not going to give you free points on a doubles court. I was really happy how our guys came through and took on that challenge.”

The Lions carried the early momentum into singles play and took a 3-0 lead. Westphal worked quickly to earn Columbia's first singles victory of the match. He earned a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Lalami in the No. 4 singles match.

No. 101 Alex Kotzen followed by a strong 6-2, 6-1 win on 16e– placed Shunsuke Mitsui in the No. 2 singles.

Tennessee picked up its first win of the top singles match. No. 9 Johannus recorded a 6-4, 6-2 victory on 15 on Mondaye-ranked Zheng.

Looking for a win for Columbia, Nicolaas Kotzen went back and forth with No. 66 Pieczonka in the No. 3 spot. The two played until the tiebreak in the first set, where Kotzen prevailed 7-1 and claimed the set. The two reached the tiebreak again in the second set, playing a tight series of points with the match on the line. Kotzen had to endure several set points, but he managed to grab a break and come out on top in the tiebreak, 12-10, to finish with a 7-6(1), 7-6(10) victory over No. 66. Pieczonka.

“I was just thinking about what to do in the point in front of me,” Nicolaas Kotzen said. “Just going point by point and that way not thinking about the stakes, the crowd or my opponent and just doing what I could to keep it under control.”

NEXT ONE

Columbia ends the weekend by hosting Penn State on Sunday at the Philip and Cheryl Milstein Family Tennis Center. The first serve is Sunday at 1 p.m.

RESULTS

#10 Columbia 4, #7 Tennessee 1

Singles

1. #9 Johannus Monday (TENN) final. #15 Michael Zheng (KOL) 6-4, 6-2

2. #101 Alex Kotzen (COL) defeated #16 Shunsuke Mitsui (TENN) 6-2, 6-1

3. Nicolaas Kotzen (COL)final #66 Filip Pieczonka (TENN) 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (12-10)

4. Max Westphal (COL) final Younes Lalami (TENN) 6-3, 6-1

5. Hugo Hashimoto (COL) vs. Filip Apltauer (TENN) 7-6 (9-7), 5-7, 1-0 (incomplete)

6. Sachin Palta (COL) vs. Angel Diaz (TENN) 4-6, 7-5, 4-3 (unfinished)

Double

1. Theo Wijngar / Michael Zheng (COL) final #9 Angel Diaz/Johannus Monday (TENN) 6-2

2. #24 Nicolaas Kotzen / Max Westphal (COL)final #28 Shunsuke Mitsui/Filip Pieczonka (TENN) 6-4 3. Sachin Palta / Alex Kotzen (COL) vs. Filip Apltauer/Younes Lalami (TENN) 6-5 (unfinished)

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (4,2,1,3)

