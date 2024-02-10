Sports
Chip Kelly just wants to coach ball, but his departure from UCLA is concerning in the hazy future of college football
Chip Kelly wanted out. Not just from UCLA, but from being a head coach at the college level. How else can you reasonably explain his decision to give up a $6 million salary for the 2024 season? And the $4 million buyout he would have received after being fired (probably) after that season… all to reportedly become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State?
The opportunity for such a stunning move wouldn't have been there at all if Bill O'Brien hadhad not left the state of Ohioto become the Boston College coach. But because Kelly's interest in NFL offensive coordinator gigs ultimately went unrequited, the Buckeyes are a good enough landing spot to get out of trouble.
Yes, Ohio State will pay Kelly well, but it won't pay him nearly as much as the $10 million he would have received if he waited for the other shoe to drop in Brentwood. Kelly has made a lot of money as a college coach and N.F.L levels, but you won't walk away from $10 million unless you have the right motivation to do so.
There will be plenty of reasons given as to why Kelly decided to leave, and most of them will be valid. UCLA may get more money in the future from its new life in the Big Ten, but right now it doesn't have the money to compete at the top of the conference. UCLA's rival USC saw the fantastic job D'Anton Lynn was doing as Kelly's defensive coordinator and decided it wanted him. All it had to do was double Lynn's salary, and he was a Trojan.
And just in case not being able to compete financially to keep Kelly's staff intact wasn't enough, UCLA has struggled to compete on name, image and likeness (NIL) as well, making it harder to get players in blue and keep gold.
While these are valid reasons and undoubtedly played a role, I will never be convinced that Kelly's ultimate motivation is not that he simply wants to coach football.
After the 2017 season, two programs reportedly went after Kelly: Florida and UCLA. Florida fans seemed convinced that Kelly would come to Gainesville, because why on earth would a football coach choose UCLA over Florida? You can win national titles in Florida!
I wrote that at the time It was more likely that Kelly would end up at UCLA. He has always been an offensive innovator. Even when his Oregon teams were at their peak, he seemed more interested in creating plays than recruiting kids to play in his offense. His approach to recruiting didn't mesh with what Florida wanted, as Dan Mullen later discovered, and UCLA seemed to be a better fit for Kelly.
Many things have changed since then. When Kelly took the job at UCLA, there was no transfer portal. There was no NIL. There were no conference games against Rutgers. All these things exist now, and yes, there are a lot of football coaches who don't like this new thing college football landscape. The complaints that you're more of a cat groomer than a football coach are valid.
This doesn't mean college football is in a coaching crisis. We won't see coaches leaving their high-paid positions en masse for lesser titles and lower salaries. While some may want that, they all need someone on the other side offering them the job to make it happen. However, the start of 2024 has been a whirlwind. Nick Saban, the greatest college coach of all time, has retired. Jim Harbaugh won a national title and went to the NFL, taking a significant portion of his coaching staff with him. Boston College's Jeff Hafley willingly packed up his office and headed to Green Bay to become defensive coordinator.
Now Kelly is doing the same thing, but he's not leaving for the NFL. He doesn't even leave his conference.
They all have different reasons for doing what they did, but you're fooling yourself if you pretend the uncertain future of college sports doesn't factor into each of their choices. Not every symptom is a sign of a fatal disease, but it is a symptom of something else.
Chip Kelly wanted out, and he's not alone.
