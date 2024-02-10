Rhett Pitlick scores twice as Gophers men's hockey shuts out Penn State in series opener





An old saying in hockey says that the best penalty killer on a team is the goalie. On Friday evening at the 3M Arena in Mariucci, Justen Close showed exactly why there is truth in these words. Close made 36 saves for his third shutout of the season and 12th of his career as the Gophers defeated Penn State 3-0 in the opener of a Big Ten hockey series. The senior goalie did his best work in the final 5:40 of the second period when, under the extreme duress of two five-on-three power plays for the Nittany Lions that lasted a total of nearly four minutes, he made 10 saves. Close flashed the glove a few times, causing the crowd of 10,750, the second largest in the arena's history, to erupt into a loud roar. “In a tight game, it can be a make-or-break,” Close said of the five-on-three penalty kill. “It was good that the boys hung on there.” Added coach Bob Motzko: “He was dialed in the whole game tonight.” So did Rhett Pitlick, who scored 43 seconds after the opening puck and again at 3:49 of the first period to give the Gophers a 2-0 lead. The Gophers (17-7-5, 10-5-4 Big Ten) recorded their eighth win in 10 games and remain in third place in the conference standings. Connor Kurth also scored for the Gophers and Oliver Moore had two assists. Penn State (12-12-3, 4-10-3) lost for the fifth time in seven games. “Obviously, I'm very happy with what we did tonight,” Motzko said. “We dodged a bullet in the second period.” That predicament began at the 2:20 mark when Gophers center Aaron Huglen was given a tripping minor and defenseman Carl Fish was called for a five-minute major for contact to the head in the same sequence, setting up a five-on-three power play for the Nittany. Lions. The Gophers killed the Huglen minor as Close made four saves, drawing a roar from the student section. With 1:47 left in Fish's major, Gophers center Jaxon Nelson took a cross-checking minor, and Penn State had another five-on-three power play. “We had to keep it going,” Close said. Close made a huge save on Aiden Fink with 57 seconds left in the period, and the Gophers killed off the rest of the Fish major. As he left the penalty area, Fish rushed in all alone for a shot at goalkeeper Liam Souliere, who made the save. Seven seconds later, Penn State's power play ended as the fans roared their approval. “That's as loud as it gets, especially when Fishy came out of the box,” said Close, who faced a five-on-three deficit with 3:46 left. He is now tied with Adam Wilcox and Kellen Briggs for the most shutouts in Gophers history. Previously, however, it was Pitlick who set the tone. He scored his first goal in a move in which he passed to Moore down the right flank, moved to the net and guided Moore's pass past Souliere. Pitlick's second goal, and 17th of the season, came when he knocked home a rebound of Luke Mittelstadt's shot. Pitlick credited Close and the penalty for giving the Gophers momentum back heading into the second intermission. “That, and a pep talk from the coach,” Pitlick added with a smile.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/rhett-pitlick-gophers-mens-hockey-two-goals-penn-state/600342487/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos