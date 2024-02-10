All-around performances mark day one in Seattle





SEATTLE Hawai'i women's track and field opened competition at the Husky Classic with standout performances across the board, earning six new program top 10s and improving on a trio of MPSF-leading marks Friday at the Dempsey Indoor Center. The Rainbow Wahine started the race with a 1-3 finish in the 200 meter dash. Alyssa Mae Antolin cruised to a win in the event for the second straight event, lowering her MPSF-leading time with a 24.11. Freshman Izzy Kneeshaw finished third with a 24.67, improving on her No. 2 time in program history and moving into a tie for fifth in the conference. Amy Warrington placed seventh in the 200 meters, setting a new personal best with a score of 24.91 and a jump to third all-time in school history. Warrington is also only the fourth Rainbow Wahine to ever run an indoor 200m under 25 seconds. Lilian Turban returned to competition for the first time in 2024, picking up where she left off at the end of last year. The outdoor All-American took home the win in the high jump with a mark of 1.84m (6-0.5) to take over the MPSF lead and move to 14e nationally while improving on her No. 2 mark in school history. Tara Wyllie continued her strong season with a second-place finish in the triple jump, improving on her leading position in the MPSF with a jump of 12.44 meters. Allison Bliss also set a PR in triple jump with a mark of 11.40m in her final attempt to move into eighth place in the conference. Hallee Mohr led the UH throwers in the weight throw, posting the second-best score in program history at 17.44m (57-2) while moving up to fourth in the MPSF. Freshman Emilie Kirk Langschwager led the UH distance team on the first day with a time of 9:52.53 in the 3000 meters, entering the UH indoor top 10 in fifth place while taking over seventh place in the MPSF. The Rainbow Wahine closes out the Husky Classic Saturday morning with action starting at 7:00 am HT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2024/2/9/womens-track-field-all-around-performances-highlight-day-one-in-seattle.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos