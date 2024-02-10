Sports
Most Likely Candidates to Replace Chip Kelly as UCLA Head Football Coach
For the second time in a week, a Power Five (or Power Four) college football head coach left his position to become a coordinator. Jeff Hafley fled Boston College to become the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. That opened the job for Bill O'Brien, who would become Ohio State's offensive coordinator.
So Chip Kelly, who was rumored to be on the hot seat, left UCLA to take the vacated OC position on Ryan Days' staff in Columbus. Day and Kelly previously worked together when Kelly was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The coaching carousel keeps turning. The current state of affairs at NIL and the transfer portal has made running a college football program an even more all-encompassing 25/8 job. Roster turnover has led to staff turnover, and now UCLA needs a new head coach to guide the program. will enter the Big Ten in 2024.
These are the five most likely candidates for the position.
The list of candidates is still evolving and it may be hard to believe that a 72-year-old would leave the NFL to return to college football, but Carroll knows how to win in Los Angeles. Seattle recently moved on from Carroll as head coach, so he is available for a new challenge.
Carroll is the same age as Mack Brown, who is at UNC, and was full of energy on the sidelines last season. Checking in at number 5 on this list doesn't exactly mean this is likely, but he's a name to keep an eye on.
Ryan Grubb would be a great fit. It would be his first head coaching job, but Grubb has shown his ability to coach elite offenses while working with Kalen DeBoer at Fresno State and Washington.
It would be a surprise if Grubb left Alabama before ever coaching in a pinch, but Bill O'Brien just did it at Ohio State to become the head coach at Boston College.
Jamey Chadwell learned a lot about the limitations of a Group of Five team in Liberty's 45-6 loss to Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. Chadwell has built elite Group of Five programs at Coastal Carolina and Liberty, but it's time for him to make the jump to the highest level of college football.
Chip Kelly was a renewal, but Chadwell is a 47-year-old newcomer who was interviewed by Mississippi State for their head coaching vacancy.
Barry Odom hit his head on the ceiling at Missouri in 2019 and fell to 6-6 after an 8-5 campaign in 2018. However, with just one season as UNLV's head coach, Odom's 9-5 record has changed his image and UCLA revived. could be ready to give him his second chance in the Power Five.
When Bretty McMurphy first reported Chip Kelly's departure, he listed PJ Fleck as the top name in the search.
Fleck was once the hottest name in college football after going 13-1 at Western Michigan in 2016. He landed in Minnesota and had success, much like his 11-2 record in 2019, but it's tough to maintain that level of success in Minneapolis.
|
