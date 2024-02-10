Harriet Dart Breaks New Ground by Reaching Transylvania Open Semi-Finals | Tennis





Harriet Dart has broken new ground by reaching her first WTA Tour semi-final at the Transylvania Open. The British No. 3, who has now won five games in a row in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca after topping qualifying, comfortably defeated Spain's Nuria Prizas Daz 6-3, 6-2. Dart had lost her previous four Tour quarter-finals, all at British grass court events. The 27-year-old is now guaranteed to return to the top 100 next week and will overtake Jodie Burrage as the British number 2 if she can continue. Dart lost her opening service game, but took firm control of the match from then on, finding the right balance between aggression and consistency to open a 4–1 lead. After taking the opening set, she moved ahead 3-0 in the second, with Prrizas Daz's higher number of errors undoing her. Dart said: I'm very excited to continue. I don't think either of us played particularly good tennis, I think we were both a bit nervous. I was just happy that I fought really hard, kept my head down and managed to get the close games and the big moments. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu has been given a wildcard for the Qatar Open and will face Anhelina Kalinina in the opening round. The former US Open champion announced on Wednesday after losing to Ons Jabeur in the second round of the WTA Tour event in Abu Dhabi that she hoped to play in Doha. Her wish has been granted and the 21-year-old, who has won three of her six matches following her return after eight months on the sidelines, will open her campaign against 32nd-ranked Ukrainian Kalinina early next week. They played once before, on the clay courts of Madrid in 2022, with Kalinina winning a thrilling match in three sets. The winner of the match will face eighth seed Jelena Ostapenko, who has already won two titles this season. The Qatar tournament, the first WTA 1000 event of the season – the top level of the tour – will see both Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff play for the first time since the Australian Open, but Melbourne champion Aryna Sabalenka will not be in the field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/feb/09/harriet-dart-reaches-first-wta-tour-semi-final-at-transylvania-open-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos