Charlie McAvoy on Bruins, USA Hockey, more

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy is one of the foundational players for the Boston Bruins, who have shown how solid their foundation is this season. After setting wins and points records in the 2022-23 season, the Bruins overcame a number of offseason adversities to once again challenge for the league lead in points.

McAvoy joined in ESPN's “The Drop” podcast this week to talk about the Bruins, possibly playing for Team USA in the upcoming Four Nations tournament and chasing gold at the Olympics, his Super Bowl pick for this Sunday and his history with football as a die-hard fan of the New York Giants. To enjoy!

Note: The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Q. The Bruins had one of the best stories of the season so far: pushing for the President's Trophy again after losing several key players and suffering a devastating defeat in the first-round playoffs. Has this season been a surprise to you at all? Or were you confident the Bruins had another season like that in them?

McAvoy: I was certainly surprised. I will say it. I won't hide it. We've lost a lot of guys. Maybe it was the outside noise, but I think I embraced an underdog role this year. I think our team did that too. As we started to stitch together our identities and win more and more hockey games, I thought: how do we do this? And then it kind of clicked. Okay, this isn't luck. We are a very good hockey team again.

Are we built like last year? No not at all. We're more of a deep-dense vs. line rush team now. We are more of a “tired person behind the net” than cycling, which makes skill highly valued. We are doing it in a completely different way this year.

But the goalkeeper remained the same. The defense remained the same. We have new guys up front, but those two pillars were there. There was familiarity with our structure. So it worked out very well.

Q. You are an American hockey player. Big international hockey news during the NHL All-Star Game. Let's start next season with the Four Nations Face-Off, with the USA, Canada, Sweden and Finland. What is your opinion about that tournament?

McAvoy: I thought it was really cool. I'm just really excited about the prospect of playing hockey for Team USA again. Those are some of the best memories I've had playing hockey, and it's always an honor. I've been dreaming of becoming an Olympian since the first time I looked at it. In 2010, when they almost won the gold medal, I remember watching it with my family on the couch and how special that tournament was. You internalize that and you say, “That's where I want to be.”

We thought we had had it for the last time [at the Olympics in 2022]. That was just as exciting and then just as disappointing when it was drawn. Hopefully there are no unforeseen things that can throw a spanner in the works here. Hopefully I can play on that team as long as I do everything I can.

Q. People don't understand how close it was to Beijing. You told me you had to provide your measurements for your outfit for Ralph Lauren's opening or closing ceremonies, right?

McAvoy: We had gone so far that we had a long list [of players]. We had a Zoom call with the coaching staff and the general manager. So you have all these guys who are in the player pool with the prospect of making the team. We have given home addresses so they can come and test you for drugs and take your measurements for ceremonies.

We made it all the way into the season, into winter. We were kind of getting close to February, and I think that's when they all mentioned it [COVID] outbreaks happened. It was just cool because you do all these things and you get excited about it. But it will be just as exciting this time if we can do it. I hope we can.

As far as the Four Nations go, you have Boston and Montreal, two of the best cities in the league. If I get to play, that little bit of home ice would be great.

I know it's only four teams. [David Pastrnak] was quite upset because the Czechs have a great hockey country. But as I understood it, it was about exactly what they put together in a short time. It will be another first step towards the Hockey World Cup, where everyone can play.

Ask. Okay, here's your chance: tell myself and the rest of the Americans that we're finally going to beat Canada and win gold in one of these tournaments.

McAvoy: I'm not going to throw that on the message board now. [Laughs] But I've had these conversations recently with the player pool and with the talent that USA Hockey has. If you look around you, you will see American stars everywhere in the league, in every position. So I think that's changing now. I think instead of saying, “I wonder how far they could go,” it's like, “Hey, you know, why not us, to go out there and make some real noise?”

Ask. Charlie, you were our NFL playoff forecaster on ESPN's hockey podcast The Drop, going 7-5 this postseason.

McAvoy: Oh, we're plus money. [Laughs] I love soccer. Football was always my favorite sport besides hockey. I played it as long as I could. I enjoy watching college football. I love that the NFL coincides with our season. I don't think there's a better time of year than that. End of August, September when you're getting ready for the football, hockey season.

Ask. When you say you played it, did you play it at school?

McAvoy: I played Pop Warner, and then I played until seventh grade. So when I had to go out for the high school team, it was a bit too much. We had hockey games every weekend all fall. So you miss those matches anyway and practicing doesn't coincide with them either. To be honest, I played lacrosse the longest.

Q. Was there ever a point in the multiverse where you could have been? [Giants tight end] Mark Bavaro? You were always going to get better at hockey, right?

McAvoy: I imagine I would never have been Mark Bavaro. [Laughs] I grew up as a kid and played as a running back and linebacker. I went to a Giants game with my dad and bought him a Mark Bavaro jersey. But I wish I could have played longer, because you never know. I gave up too early, but I don't think I… I don't know if I had the intangibles to become a footballer.

Ask. Okay, don't keep people waiting, Charlie: what's your pick for Super Bowl 58?

McAvoy: I don't understand how you can argue with that [Patrick] Mahomes in this situation. To be honest, I don't understand why they are underdogs. He's just been there too many times. The record is the record. I think I picked them to lose in the divisional round, and then I find out the guy is 7-0 in the divisional round, and you're like, “He's a shoo-in for the conference championship every year.” So now I just let the numbers work for me. I think it's really hard to argue against the Chiefs here, and their defense is probably the best they've ever had – even better than last year.

I was watching the Niners. They tried every way they could to lose their playoff games, and somehow they pulled through. That is of course a good test. Maybe now they'll flip the switch and just drive Kansas City out. But I do not know. You'll have to show me. The Chiefs had to take the hard road. So they went to Baltimore, they went to Buffalo, and they won both games. You're going to have to give me Mahomes on Super Bowl Sunday.

Q: Finally, what do you think about the whole Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce thing?

McAvoy: I think it's pretty cool. We were joking about it the other day because my wife loves Taylor Swift, and I'm not ashamed to say that I listen to Taylor Swift too. She is an icon. But I said, man, she couldn't have dated a hockey player? [Laughs] Someone said that the revenue she has brought to the NFL is incredible, and that she has helped her own brand along the way. But I was like, man, couldn't we have gotten, like Jack Hughes or someone else, to slide into her DMs?



