University of Oklahoma Athletics

The Sooners used a 49.750 floor score for the second-best floor score in program history to propel themselves to their third 198-plus score this season. OU defeated BYU (196.250), Utah State (195.000) and Texas Woman's (194.575) to improve to 15-0 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 action.
Junior Jordan Bowers won the all-around after an incredible evening with two near-perfect scores and a score of 39.750. Senior Katherine LeVasseur broke 39.700 for the first time in the all-around with a career-high 39.725. Sophomore Believe Torrez earned a 39.575 and senior Audrey Davis earned a 39.500 in the all-around, her fifth mark of 39.500 or better this season.
“I performed some of my best routines on all four events, so I think that's how it ended up,” LeVasseur said. “I try to focus on what I do every day in the gym and going out there for my team.”
OU won the event titles that night, with Bowers and LeVasseur sharing the vault title with matching 9.975s. On beam, Bowers took home the title with another 9.975. Torrez and Ragan Smith shared the beam title with 9.95s and LeVasseur took home the floor title with a 9.975.
The Sooners opened the meet strong with a 49.550 on vault, including a pair of near-perfect scores. Davis opened vault with a 9.825, followed by a 9.850 from Torrez. In third place, Keira Wells almost got the stick on her Yurchenko 1.5 for a career-high 9.925. Bowers was nearly perfect, scoring her Yurchenko 1.5 and nailing the stuck landing for a season-high 9.975. After Bowers came LeVasseur, who was almost perfect himself with a solid 1.5 for a 9.975. Went anchor Hannah Scheible with a 9.825 on her front pike half.
OU used a big 49.625 on bars to extend their lead. LeVasseur started with a stuck dismount for a 9.875, followed by another stick from Torrez and a 9.825 in second. In third place, Ragan Smith achieved her double layout dismount and showed off her big Ray for a price of 9,925. Made her competition debut, Email Sullivan achieved a 9.9 on a nice routine. In fifth place, Davis came up big again with a stuck dismount for a 9.95. Bowers closed out the rotation with another near-perfect routine that night, earning her second 9.975.
“There was a big change here,” Kindler said. “Dani Sievers usually starts us off and she has been sick all week, so we warmed her up a bit, but she wasn't herself. Meilin stepped in for her and a 9.9 for your first time out? I'm super proud on she and what she did when she stepped into the lineup there and scored whatever she did. Our bar team is one of the best in the country and tonight was no different, so it was really exciting.”
Davis started the third rotation with a 9.8, followed by a 9.875 from Wells. In third place, Bowers landed her dismount for a 9.85. In fourth place, Believe Torrez was poised and dominant as she nailed her routine for a 9.95. LeVasseur showed off her beautiful scale and graceful dancing for a 9.9 in the No. 5 spot. Smith anchored with a strong routine for a 9.95 of his own and gave the Sooners a 49.525 on beam.
The Sooners ended the meet on a high note with a 49.750 on floor. At the start of the final rotation, Davis stood with a 9.925, tying her career high. On the second place, Bell Johnson earned a season-high 9.9 with her Barbie-themed routine. With her Taylor Swift mashup, Smith earned a 9.95 in third place. LeVasseur set a career-high with a near-perfect floor routine of 9.975 while showing off her incredible full-in. Torrez added a 9.95 in the No. 5 spot thanks to her stunning double layout. Bowers anchored with a 9.95 of her own while holding her towering double pike.
The Sooners head to Fort Worth, Texas for the annual Metroplex Challenge. OU will face Arkansas, California and Washington on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
