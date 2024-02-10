Pakistani cricket needs to invest well in budding players – Sports

SEVERAL budding players are showing their skills in Test cricket matches at the highest level these days.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal's astonishing double hundred against Bazballing England enabled India to get back into the home series, Shamar Joseph's raw pace and swing against Australia in their own backyard reminded many of the West Indies' glory days. And you can't take anything away from Rachin Ravindra for the excellent double ton, his first in Tests, against a second-string South Africa.

Joseph may never be able to repeat the sensational seven-wicket show he produced in Brisbane, the happy hunting ground of the Test world champions, but the accurately executed bowling by the rookie pacer who had made his Test debut in the previous match in Adelaide a few days ago was a perfect show of overwhelming flair.

Pakistan too has a lot of cricketing talent, but the system is riddled with several flaws, which is why the players and subsequently the team continue to underperform in top-flight matches. No wonder only a few of them manage to gain a foothold.

Not so long ago, Pakistan found themselves in Australia, where the Shan Masood-led side suffered a traditional 3-0 series draw. However, there were bright spots in the form of Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and Khurram Shahzad. Unfortunately, none of them managed to achieve a victory, or even came close.

Even at home in 2022, Pakistan suffered back-to-back home Test series losses against Australia (1-0) and England (3-0) and narrowly avoided another against New Zealand early last year. It is clear that many Pakistani players have not been able to shine in big matches, while teams like India, New Zealand and England have improved their mileage in recent years.

Take the cases of Jaiswal and Saim. Both are left-handed openers of almost the same age, and almost equally combative; their statistics in domestic cricket show some similarities. While Jaiswal made a sedate yet match-winning 171 in Roseau on his Test debut against the West Indies last year, Saim in his debut Test (his only one so far) in Sydney had scores of nil and a quick 33. There is a world of difference between the strength of current bowling in the West Indies and that of Australia, particularly Down Under, no doubt. Yet you feel that it is the mentality that defines a player and his team. And a player's positive mindset for success must be timely supported by an encouraging system comprising top management, selectors, captain and coaches.

Will Saim, or any other gifted Pakistani player, get a longer run in Test cricket? The left-hander's bold, innovative strokeplay in the white ball signals his 'go-get it' attitude. Moreover, if a record match-winning double century and century in the 2023 final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan's premier first-class match, cannot convince the selectors to give this batsman the right opportunity, what will?

Jaiswal is not the only example of success in contemporary Indian cricket. KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have developed through a system that gives the players proper time and freedom. Jasprit Bumrah's impressive and steady rise to the top of the ICC Test bowlers rankings is another classic example of the prolific way in which the Indian cricket system has developed.

Has Pakistani cricket in recent years produced a batsman who can replace Babar Azam for a few top-level international matches if required? Take a different approach: will our team management give every key player of the national team the opportunity to give a deserving youngster a chance, without pressuring him to perform now or face the ax?

Gill and Jaiswal, in the absence of Virat Kohli (in the first two Tests of the ongoing England series due to personal reasons), showed the solidity of their structures that is not dependent on just one or two players.

Left-handed Ravindra, who transformed himself into a world-class top batsman during the 50-over World Cup held in India late last year, is yet another success story.

Having failed to reach even 20 in any of the six innings of his first three Tests against India and Bangladesh, the 24-year-old finally shone last week with a scintillating 240 in Mount Maunganui, where he played a Test after a lead of more than two years.

He did it despite the move from slam bang limited-overs games to a permanent five-day format. More importantly, the system continued to believe in him and he delivered.

In the same way, who can dare to overlook, besides the great Kane Williamson, the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and many others who, through careful management, have elevated New Zealand from mere pushovers to top-class competitors in every respect? three sizes.

Reaching the grand final of the 2019 50-over World Cup and winning the 2021 World Test Championship decider against India were New Zealand cricket's highest points that it has all but retained.

The current West Indies cannot boast anything other than raw talent that rarely dazzles, but if Cricket West Indies works to develop its players professionally, the Caribbean team can surely regain at least some of its pride. Either way, squaring the series against Australia on their soil is no mean feat.

Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the recently elected chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, will lead the fourth PCB regime in the last fourteen months. Changing of the guard at the highest level can and will have an effect on both game management and the players.

If the PCB wants the team to compete and win against the best in the business world in an evolving international cricket landscape that has given a very traditional England a massive overhaul of its game, it will really need to invest in emerging talent in the sport . consistent basis. Otherwise, Pakistan will continue to lag behind in the top leagues.

Published in Dawn, February 10, 2024