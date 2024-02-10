What does octopus mean in football? Explanation of the NFL term – NBC Bay Area





Will there be an octopus in a second straight Super Bowl? And no, we're not talking about the sea creature. Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts made history last year in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Eagles falling behind late in the fourth quarter, Hurts recorded the first octopus in Super Bowl history to tie the game. Could another star like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey or Deebo Samuel become the next player to do so in Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday? Here's what you need to know about football season before the big game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas: What does octopus mean in football? An octopus in football occurs when a player scores a touchdown and then also scores the subsequent two-point conversion. To count as an octopus, a player must be the one to carry the ball into the end zone on both plays. So a quarterback who throws for a touchdown and then also goes for a successful two-point conversion would not be an octopus. Former Sports Illustrated writer and editor Mitch Goldich is credited with creating the octopus concept. According to Goldich's websitehe was watching a regular-season game in 2018 when then-Baltimore Ravens wideout Torrey Smith caught a touchdown and then caught a two-point conversion. “There should be a cool name for what Torrey Smith just did: score a TD and then score the 2-point conversion right after,” Goldich posted on X at the time. “What should we call this?” One of Goldich's friends, Michael Wallace, suggested the term octopus (where the total number of points scored is equal to the number of arms an octopus has) and the rest is history. How many times has an octopus happened in the NFL? Pro Football Reference added a page tracking the octopus as a statistic. And since the NFL introduced the two-point conversion in 1994, it has happened 188 times. There have been a total of 11 during the 2023 season, with Jets from New York running back Breece Hall and Dallas Cowboys wide CeeDee Lamb among the players to record one. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in a highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII matchup. Here's a look at some of the numbers behind the big game. Who scored the first octopus in the NFL? According to Pro Football Reference, wide receivers Torrance Small and Rob Moore each counted an octopus on September 11, 1994, the first two on record. Has there ever been an octopus in the Super Bowl? In recent years, sportsbooks have started offering the octopus as a Super Bowl bet, one of which was cashed last year. With Philadelphia trailing Kansas City by eight in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII, Jalen Hurts rushed for a two-yard touchdown and then ran in for the two-point conversion and a historic first Super Bowl octopus. Jalen hurts with the first OCTOPUS in Super Bowl history! To tie it up with 5:15 left! Cash in on those props — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) February 13, 2023

