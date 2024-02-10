Match ends: Borussia Dortmund 3, SC Freiburg 0.
Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Freiburg: Bundesliga match delayed by protest against tennis ball and chocolate
Borussia Dortmund defeated Freiburg in another Bundesliga match that was postponed by protests against an investment proposal from the German Football Association.
After 36 minutes, tennis balls and chocolate gold coins were thrown onto the pitch by fans in the Dortmund section, causing a 10-minute delay.
Home captain Emre Can spoke to supporters before the match resumed.
Dortmund took the victory thanks to two goals from Donyell Malen and one from Niclas Fullkrug on his 31st birthday.
After Fullkrug's goal, England winger Jadon Sancho came on as a substitute in the 88th minute and had a shot saved by Noah Atubolu and headed the rebound wide.
Sancho, looking for his first Dortmund goal since returning to the club on loan from Manchester United, also had a chance but could not direct a volley on target.
Edin Terzic's side are unbeaten in eight competitive matches since their 3-2 home defeat to RB Leipzig on December 9.
More protests in the Bundesliga
In December, a majority of German clubs approved a proposal to sell some TV rights in the Bundesliga in exchange for investment capital.
Supporters threw tennis balls onto the pitch during Bochum's 3-0 win over Union Berlin in December and there was a 12-minute stoppage during Heidenheim's 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg last month as part of league-wide protests.
On 20 January, Dortmund's 4–0 win in Cologne was delayed for eight minutes, with tennis balls and gold coins thrown onto the pitch by fans of both teams.
There were also protests on Friday during Hannover's 4-3 win over Hamburg in Bundesliga 2.
Hamburg fans chained six padlocks to the goal and made a net at half-time, three locks to each post on one side, with the padlocks having to be cut off before play could resume.
In the Dortmund-Freiburg match, a number of tennis balls and chocolate gold coins were thrown onto the pitch behind the goal that the hosts defended in the first half.
Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was shown kicking and juggling one of the tennis balls as the objects were removed.
Banners were also held up by fans, with one sign reading “No to investors in the DFL (German Football League).”
After 60 minutes, more tennis balls were thrown onto the court, but this did not lead to a lengthy interruption.
Sancho maintains the winning record
The 23-year-old Sancho has now been on the winning side in all four of his matches in Dortmund, although the home side were 3-0 ahead before his late introduction.
He missed the goalless draw in Heidenheim on February 2 due to an adductor injury, but played the final minutes of this match.
In September, Sancho claimed on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” after United boss Erik ten Hag said he had left the winger out of the matchday squad due to his training level.
The forward then trained away from the Red Devils' first team before rejoining Dortmund, having moved from the German side to United in a 73-yard transfer in July 2021.
Malen gave Dortmund the lead when he fired a shot high into the net. After the protest delay, the Dutchman scored his second goal with a low corner kick in the seventh of twelve extra minutes at the end of the first half.
Fullkrug took third in the 87th minute with a powerful header after a cross from Ian Maatsen, on loan from Chelsea.
Dortmund remain fourth in the Bundesliga but are now 12 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who kick-off against second-placed Bayern Munich on Saturday at 5.30pm GMT.
Setups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Kobel
- 26RyersonBooked at 14 minutesReplace withWolfbee 79'minutes
- 25Sle
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 22MatesReplace withMorebee 88'minutes
- 20Sabitzer
- 23CanReplace withHummelsbee 88'minutes
- 11GiantReplace withSanchobee 88'minutes
- 43Bynoe-GittensReplace withBrandtbee 66'minutes
- 14Fllkrug
- 21GrindBooked at 73 minutes
Substitutes
- 2More
- 5Bensebani
- 10Sancho
- 15Hummels
- 17Wolf
- 18Moukoko
- 19Brandt
- 27Adeyemi
- 33Meijer
Freiburg
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Atubola
- 17Kbler
- 25Sildillia
- 5GoldReplace withSzalaibee 23'minutes
- 33MakengoReplace withGnterbee 79'minutes
- 8Eggestein
- 27Hfler
- 22ScarvesReplace withPhilipbee 80'minutes
- 9Hler
- 32CraneReplace withWeihauptbee 59'minutes
- 38GregoriticReplace withDonbee 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Szalai
- 7Weihaupt
- 14Keitel
- 21Mr
- 23Muesli
- 26Philip
- 30Gnter
- 42Don
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
- Presence:
- 81,365
Live text
-
-
Second half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, SC Freiburg 0.
-
Foul by Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund).
-
Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund).
-
Kiliann Sildillia (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Offside Borussia Dortmund. Mateu Morey is offside.
-
Foul by Niclas Fllkrug (Borussia Dortmund).
-
Maximilian Eggestein (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. At the request of Julian Brandt.
-
Offside Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho is offside.
-
Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
-
Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. At the request of Niclas Flkrug.
-
Substitution at Borussia Dortmund. Mateu Morey replaces Ian Maatsen.
-
Substitution at Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels replaces Emre Can.
-
Substitution at Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Marco Reus.
-
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, SC Freiburg 0. Niclas Fllkrug (Borussia Dortmund) header from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Ian Maatsen with a cross from a corner.
-
Corner Borussia Dortmund. Foul by Kiliann Sildillia.
-
Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Maximilian Philipp (SC Freiburg).
|
