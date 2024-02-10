



Next game: near Minnesota 10-2-2024 | 16.00 hours February 10 (Sat) / 4pm bee Minnesota History MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. No. 8/9 Minnesota scored twice in the first four minutes of play and that proved enough as Penn State dropped a 3-0 decision to the Gophers in Big Ten Conference action on Friday night at 3M Arena in Mariucci. The Nittany Lions fall to 12-12-3 on the year and 4-10-3-0-0-2 in conference action with the loss dropping the Gophers to 17-7-5 overall and 10-5-4-2 – 0-0 in Big Ten play with the win. HOW IT HAPPENED Minnesota opened the scoring less than a minute later when Rhett Pitlick redirected a cross-ice pass from Oliver Moore inside the far post for a 1–0 lead, just 43 ticks into the match.

Pitlick added his second goal of the opening period when a Luke Mittelstadt point shot hit a body in front of the crease and fell straight onto his stick and he didn't miss the gaping net for the 2-0 lead at 3:49. marking.

The Gophers increased the lead early in the third period when Connor Kurth put a loose puck on the sidewalk after Nittany Lion senior net-minder Liam Souliere (Brampton, Ontario) made a pair of saves from just 76 ticks in the final frame. GOAL Souliere drops to 9-8-1 on the year after making 24 saves in the loss, while his counterpart, Justen Close, improves to 16-7-5 after stopping all 36 shots he faced for his third shutout of The season. COMMENTS Penn State held a 36-27 edge in shots on goal, including an impressive 19-7 run in the second period.

The Nittany Lions were unable to convert on three power play opportunities, including a five-minute major and a pair of extended 5-on-3 opportunities. Penn State went a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill at the other end.

Penn State shutout for the second time this season and the first time since last February at Notre Dame. NEXT ONE Both teams return to the 3M Arena tomorrow afternoon for a Saturday matinee at 3:00 PM to conclude the regular season series. For more information about the 2023-2024 season presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men's hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

