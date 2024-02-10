Melbourne Central's Paddle Battle ping pong venue is under threat





VCAT Vice President Eric Riegler ruled that there was a serious question for a lawsuit over whether UEM Sunrise had engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct and whether that caused a delay in Eatertainment's furnishing of the property and the failure to obtain a liquor license. Supporters of Eatertainments include Eleanor Barratt, co-founder of chain MAMOS Greek Street Food, and George Pezaros, founder of café chain Degani, which he sold in 2015, and Greek restaurant ENA, which he sold in 2018. Artists render plans for the finished interior of the Paddle Battle ping pong bar. Barratt said UEM Sunrise's behavior was deplorable and claimed the real estate giant planned to release Eatertainment from its lease through lengthy and expensive legal action. They build apartments and have no experience or understanding of the hospitality industry, she said. We have been able to fend them off so far, but if things continue at this rate they will put an end to an exciting venture for the city at a time when investment in Melbourne's retail precinct has never been more crucial. Barratt said she feared the spillover effect on other projects from what was a David and Goliath battle. Pezaros said much of the furniture and equipment for Paddle Battle had already been purchased and the owners were keen to open Paddle Battle as soon as possible, with the area coming into full bloom following the completion of the Metro Tunnel project. The interior of Paddle Battle Ping Pong Bar, which is under construction in the basement of the Aurora Melbourne Central towers. The photo shows the easement portion that is in dispute. Credit: Chris Hopkins It would be the largest opening of a venue in Melbourne since COVID, Pezaros said. We have continued to build this great place that we tried to build, even though we have the landlord against us, the residents against us, the booze. [licensing] Commission. Pezaros said there was still about four months of work to complete construction of the venue and he hoped to find a way to partner with UEM Sunrise and open Paddle Battle by September. “We just want to get this thing open,” he said. So much time, money and ideas have been invested in it and it would be such a fantastic location for Melbourne. UEM Sunrise did not respond to requests for comment. Get the day's latest news, entertainment ideas and reading to enjoy. Sign up to receive our Evening Edition newsletter.

